State help to buy devices such as laptops falls short, leaving schools and parents scrambling to cover the cost. File image. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA

There is a disconnect between senior cycle curriculum reforms and the resources available to schools to implement them, a researcher from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has said.

The growing requirement for students to have access to laptops and other technology to complete their second-level coursework is deepening inequalities in the Irish education system, Selina McCoy told the ASTI Education Conference.

“Without greater state co-ordination and strategic intervention, the ongoing expansion of digital learning and the AAC-related requirements risks deepening existing inequalities within the Irish education landscape. And I think that’s inevitable if we don’t address this,” she told delegates, referring to Additional Assessment Components (AAC), such as coursework, being brought in under curriculum changes.

The conference, called Digital Education and Equity: Ensuring Fair Access in a Changing Senior Cycle, looked at the risks posed by increased coursework in the reformed curriculum.

The entire senior-cycle curriculum is being overhauled by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), with changes being implemented gradually over the next five years.

All revised subjects will have Additional Assessment Components worth at least 40 per cent of the final grade.

The aim of AACs is to reduce pressure on students in the final written exams by allowing for continuous assessment projects.

Students sitting Leaving Certificate examinations in business, biology, chemistry, physics, Arabic, Latin and ancient Greek this academic year will have studied a revised curriculum, with additional assessment components, since 2025.

Revised curriculums for other subjects are to be introduced over the coming years, once finalised.

There has been controversy over the content of some of the subjects now under revision.

Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin, associate professor of mathematics education at DCU, resigned from the NCCA’s Mathematics Development Group this year because she did not want to be associated with draft courses that were “incoherent and mathematically inaccurate”.

Members of a number of other curriculum redevelopment groups also told The Irish Times this year that experts were not being listened to and the structure for reform was not fit for purpose.

In addition, concerns have also been raised about students’ access to the technology required to complete the AACs.

Research by the ESRI published in July found Irish secondary schools were increasingly requiring students to have their own devices, particularly since the introduction of AACs at senior cycle.

State help to buy these devices falls short of what is required, leaving schools and parents scrambling to cover the cost of a device such as a laptop.

“I think this has become an equity issue … are these requirements in the senior cycle magnifying or intensifying existing inequalities? If that’s the case, then that really is a very crucial policy issue,” McCoy said at the conference in Dublin on Saturday.

“Who bears the cost of these developments? Does it fall back on families? And if so, then how are families supposed to equally meet these demands?”