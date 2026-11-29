Bruce Johnston (from left), David Marks, Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Al Jardine of the Beach Boys at the Grammy Awards in 2012. Photograph: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image

The Beach Boys frontman Mike Love has died at the age of 85, a representative for the musician said.

Love’s press representative Katie Altman said in a statement on Saturday: “With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family.

“An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians.

“We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

Love’s son Mike Love junior wrote on Instagram: “God only knows ... How much I love you dad ...”

His friend John Stamos said it was “a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much”.

He wrote on Instagram: “Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that.

“I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought.

“Now I’m realising that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much.”

In October, Stamos revealed Love was “facing serious health challenges”.

He said Love was urged by doctors to “focus on his health” but insisted on performing for his fans.

The Beach Boys (from left): Bruce Johnston, Al Jardine, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson and Mike Love in 1966. Photograph: RB/Redferns

Stamos has been performing with The Beach Boys since 1985 and credited Love with teaching him how to entertain an audience.

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Love’s final performance was on October 10th at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

In an Instagram post in June, Love said he had been in recovery from bronchitis and Covid.

The Beach Boys formed in 1961 and have sold more than 100 million records over the course of their career.

One of the band’s co-founders, Brian Wilson, died in 2025 at the age of 82. – PA

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