Rory McIlroy well off the pace at the Players Championship as Aberg leads

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden lines up his putt on the fifth hole during the third round. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA

Rory McIlroy is well off the pace at the Players Championship as Ludvig Aberg leads at TPC Sawgrass by three strokes.

McIlroy shot a level-par round of 72, which included three birdies and three bogeys, as he struggled to shake off rustiness having not practised in the build-up to the PGA Tour’s flagship event due to a back injury.

Two of his three bogeys came after finding water off the ninth and 12th tees, the second cutting short his momentum after successive birdies threatened to kick-start his back nine to leave him one over.

It came as Aberg kept his composure as his rivals lost theirs to edge a step closer to the biggest individual win of his short career.

The Swede, who turned professional in June 2023 and has two Ryder Cups and three tournament victories to his name, improved his two-shot halfway lead by one after a round of 71 to get to 13 under.

Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele dropped back after a 74, Cameron Young was within three until he double-bogeyed the last in the group ahead of Aberg and Justin Thomas and Corey Conners could only manage level-par rounds of 72 to close on eight under.

Aberg, who is local to Sawgrass, would have had a bigger advantage were it not for his second bogey of the day at the last hole, having missed a short birdie putt on 17 to open up what would have been a five-shot lead as Young was hitting it in the water down the last.

It left Michael Thorbjornsen as his nearest challenger after a 67 moved him to 10 under.

Spectators were delayed from entering the course in the morning “for operational considerations” after two people were shot and killed on Friday night less than a mile from the tournament’s main parking area and the suspect entered PGA property where he encountered tournament employees during his attempted escape.

Séamus Power is in 66th position after a two-over-par 74.