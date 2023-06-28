‘I have that friend back’: Sergio García reveals end to Rory McIlroy rift

Sergio García has revealed he and Rory McIlroy have made peace after the pair fell out over the Spaniard joining the LIV tour.

García’s switch to LIV Golf triggered a row with McIlroy last year – the Spaniard branded the Northern Irishman “immature” at one point – but discussion at the recent US Open means the Ryder Cup team-mates have re-established their relationship. “I have got my friend back,” said García, speaking before this week’s LIV event at Valderrama.

McIlroy interacted with García’s wife, Angela, during this month’s Major in Los Angeles. “Angela and Rory said ‘Hi’ to each other at the US Open,” García said. “And there was a nice text from Rory to her. That kind of gave me the go-ahead to reach out to him.

“I had been thinking about it for a while but I wasn’t totally sure about it. And when I saw that reaction from him, he kind of gave me the go-ahead to get closer. We had a great chat. It was two friends that wanted to get back to that spot. That’s the most important thing.”

It seems no coincidence a framework deal had already been put in place that plans to see Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – which backs LIV – come together with the PGA and DP World Tours. “I wish this would have happened a year and a half ago when we all started and it would have been better for all of us,” García said. “I really think so.”

“The US Open was a great event for me,” the 43-year-old added. “I finished 27th. Not only because of that, I feel like I played well. But more than anything because I gained a friend back, a friend I felt like I lost in the last year or so. We talked and we had a great conversation, and I feel like I have that friend back, and that to me means a lot. That’s a very positive thing.”

García explained the breakdown of alliances had been the toughest element of his switch to LIV. “It definitely was the saddest part,” added the former Masters champion. “Some of those friendships went a little sour.”

The Spaniard is still to pay a £100,000 fine to the DP World Tour after a sporting arbitration case decided it was correct the player was in breach of his membership terms by playing in LIV events in 2022. He duly resigned from the DP World Tour but has not ruled out compromise there, either. Agreement would open the door for García being eligible for future Ryder Cup participation.

“I don’t feel like I’ve done anything wrong,” García said. “We’ll have to sit down and chat. I’m trying to find the best solution for all of us. Hopefully they’ll be willing to do that.

“I am not right about everything. But they’re definitely not right about everything. So I think that we can we can probably find a middle ground.” – Guardian