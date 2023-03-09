Rory McIlroy has a day to forget in opening round at The Players

Rory McIlroy plays a second shot from the pine straw on the 16th hole during the first round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

As Van the Man sang it, there’d be days like this; and, for Rory McIlroy, the opening round of The Players at TPC Sawgrass – the flagship event of the PGA Tour for which he has become its articulate advocate since the arrival of LIV – was one of those he’d rather forget.

McIlroy, the world number three, had a nightmare: he started with a double-bogey and finished with a bogey and when he scribbled his signature to the scorecard it was for a four-over-par 76 that had him a distant 12 strokes adrift of early clubhouse leader Chad Ramey, a player ranked 225th in the world rankings.

Where Ramey put together a wonderful bogey-free round of eight-under-par 64 to lie a shot clear of two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa, McIlroy’s day started and ended badly and, in between, there was very little cheer.

McIlroy’s round of more downs than ups featured that opening double-bogey along with four bogeys and just two birdies. Where he headed into the tournament eyeing a second Players title, having won in 2019, and with a runner-up finish in last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational fuelling expectations, the Northern Irishman’s wayward play has left him in a battle simply to survive the cut.