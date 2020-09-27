St Thomas’ edge into Galway final keeping three in a row dream alive

More heartbreak for Cappataggle as they lose their fourth semi-final in as many years

David Burke and his St Thomas’ team mates are hoping to win their third Galway hurling title in a row. Photograph: Inpho

David Burke and his St Thomas’ team mates are hoping to win their third Galway hurling title in a row. Photograph: Inpho

 

St Thomas’ 1-15 Cappataggle 0-17

St Thomas’ did just about enough to keep their hopes of a third Galway SHC title in succession alive after a thrilling victory over a Cappataggle side who lost their fourth semi-final in a row.

The champions were pushed all the way by a brave Cappataggle team bidding to reach their first ever decider. They almost forced extra-time too but Dan Nevin - who had earlier landed a superb sideline from the right - saw his cut from 25 metres on the left touchline in the sixth minute of injury-time fly narrowly wide.

The sides were level on four occasions in the opening half but Cappataggle deservedly led 0-9 to 1-4 at the break. They exchanged points three times in the opening 15 minutes before the decisive score of the game came when impressive full-back Fintan Burke delivered a superb pass to his cousin Eanna Burke and he soloed in from the wing and drilled the ball low into the bottom right corner to make it 1-3 to 0-3.

The response from Cappataggle was impressive and they hit the next six points without reply before 2017 All-Ireland winning Galway captain David Burke set up Oisin Flannery for a point before the interval.

The second-half developed into a thriller with Cappataggle refusing to relent after the champions got on top and Jarlath Mannion’s fourth point from play cut the gap to the minimum with seven minutes left.

Two points from Conor Cooney gave St Thomas’ a cushion but when goalkeeper James Skehill blasted a 20-metre free over the bar and substitute Steven Creaven landed another one from distance, it set up a frantic finish that ended in yet more heartbreak for Cappataggle.

St Thomas’: G Kelly; C Mahony, F Burke, S Skehill; J Headd (0-2), S Cooney, D Sherry; David Burke (0-1), J Regan (0-2); E Burke (1-0), C Cooney (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘65), E Duggan; O Flannery (0-3), Darragh Burke (0-2), B Burke. Subs: B Farrell for Duggan (38 mins), D McGlynn for Flannery (59 mins).

Cappataggle: J Skehill (0-1 free): D Cronin, J Garvey, P Egan; D Dolan, A Loughnane; D Nevin (0-1 sideline), E Garvey; J Egan, A Dolan (0-6 frees), D Mannion (0-1); N Collins (0-1), D Joyce (0-1), J Mannion (0-4). Subs: M Broderick for Loughnane (39 mins), D Malone for Egan (43 mins), O Finn (0-1) for Collins (51 mins), S Creaven (0-1 free) for A Dolan (61 mins).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Killimor).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.