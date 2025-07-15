Business

Nordic group to make €1.4bn bid for Dalata

Dublin-listed hotel group’s board plans to recommend to shareholders

Dalata chief executive Dermot Crowley.
Joe Brennan
Tue Jul 15 2025 - 07:10

A Scandinavian consortium that has been circling Dalata Hotel Group announced on Tuesday a firm intention to make an improved offer of €1.4 billion for the business, which the board intends to back.

The move comes six weeks after an initial offer by Oslo-based investment firm Eiendomsspar and Swedish hotel company Pandox, in which it owns an almost 25 per cent stake, saw their initial €1.3 million bid rejected by the Dublin-listed group.

The planned offer of €6.45-a-share is 40 cents above the initial bid and marks a 35.5 per cent premium to Dalata’s stock before the board launched a strategic review in early March. Dalata is run by chief executive Dermot Crowley.

The deal, which would be carried out through a new vehicle called Pandox Ireland Tuck Limited, comprises a portfolio of 56 hotel businesses, including 31 freehold and long leasehold properties, 22 leasehold hotels and three managed hotels in the Republic of Ireland, the UK, Germany and the Netherlands.

The consortium has signed up Scandic Hotels Group, which is almost 15 per cent owned by Eiendomsspar and runs 264 hotels, mainly on short-term leases, to be the operating partner for the Dalata portfolio following a purchase.

