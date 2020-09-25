GAA: Possibility remains that All-Ireland may spill over into new year

The GAA has said that the possibility remains that this year’s All-Ireland may have to be postponed until 2021.



Speaking at Friday’s remote media launch of the league and championship schedules, which it is hoped will take Gaelic games to the end of a troubled year, Feargal McGill, the association’s head of games administration, was asked was there a possibility that All-Ireland finals or semi-finals could be delayed.



“There is potential,” he said. “I don’t envisage it happening, and I don’t mind saying that on the record. To be honest, if we’re in a situation where seven, eight, nine players are going to be missing then we’ll be at Level 5 and we won’t be worrying about playing games if something like that happens.



“Going on the evidence of thousands and thousands of club games, I don’t envisage that happening but it’s built into our plans at the same time, just in case.”

Separately on Friday evening, the Government released confirmation that it had agreed to fund the championships, men’s and women’s, to the tune of €15 million. This had been referred to two weeks ago when the GAA’s Central Council had green-lighted this year’s championships.

In a statement issued then, the association referred to an “understanding that specific financial supports will be made available”.

The sum is slightly less than the €19.5 million that the GAA had estimated that its championships would cost but it will be welcome. In the Government release it was specified that the grant would be additional to the €40 million, agreed earlier this summer to assist rugby, soccer and Gaelic games to offset losses caused by the pandemic.

McGill also said that only Dublin going to Level 5 of the Government Covid Plan would result in All-Ireland semi-finals being taken out of Croke Park. With hopes fading that any significant spectator presence will be possible for this year’s intercounty championships, there had been speculation that the association could opt for smaller venues.



“I wouldn’t rule anything in or out, but having said that, that would be an absolute last resort. I suppose playing in an All-Ireland semi-final, or winning your provincial championship or whatever, one of the rewards of it is you get to play in Croke Park.



“Whether it’s an empty Croke Park or not, there’s something magical about playing in Croke Park, we all know that. The only way you would imagine that happening is if Dublin was in Level 5 lockdown. And I think NPHET and everyone else would agree that’s a hell of a distance off just now. But I think that would be the only circumstances.”



McGill also said that he was confident there would be minimal disruption to the fixtures because of coronavirus. He was speaking about GAA president John Horan’s recent statement that teams testing positive may have to stand down because of the tightness of the scheduling.



“There have been very few instances where an entire team – in fact there have been none – where an entire team has been ruled out. So we’re not really anticipating that. You will have instances where there’s potentially two or three or four players that can’t participate because they’re Covid positive or they’re considered close contacts. And John was right, the calendar doesn’t really allow much time for postponements.”



The GAA’s timetable is notable for the lack of specifics about the Leinster championships. No venues have been named apart from Croke Park for the football final and even the hurling final is to be confirmed.

“They will be announced when they are finalised,” said McGill. “They took the approach that while they have probably 70 or 80 per cent of their venues ready to go they decided they’ll announce them all in the one go when they have approved them.”



The schedule sees the last two rounds of football league matches taking place on the opening weekends of the season in October. Among these is the first return of Dublin footballers to Parnell Park for a league encounter, against Meath.

Full fixture list

17.10.2020 (Sat)

Allianz Football League Round 6

Division 1

Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen, 2pm

Dublin v Meath, Parnell Park, 7pm (Eir Sports)

Division 2

Westmeath v Laois, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm

Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 5.30pm (RTÉ)

Division 3

Cork v Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm

Derry v Longford, Celtic Park, 4.30pm

Down v Leitrim, Páirc Esler, 5pm

Division 4

Wicklow v Antrim, Aughrim, 2pm

Carlow v Sligo, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm

Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Semi-Finals

Dublin v Tyrone, Kinspans Breffni Cavan, 2.30pm (TG4)

Galway v Kerry, Gaelic Grounds Limerick, 4.30pm (TG4)

18.10.2020 (Sunday)

Allianz Football League Round 6

Division 1

Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium, 2pm (TG4 Live)

Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey, 4pm (TG4 Live)

Division 2

Clare v Fermanagh, Cusack Park Ennis, 1pm

Kildare v Cavan, Newbridge, 2pm (TG4 Deferred)

Division 3

Tipperary v Offaly, Semple Stadium, 1pm

Division 4

Limerick v Wexford, Mick Neville Park Rathkeale, 1pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final

Antrim v Kerry, Bord na Móna O’Connor Park Tullamore, 1.30pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B Final

Down v Derry, Athletic Grounds Armagh, 2pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 3B Final

Sligo v Leitrim, TBC, 1.30pm

24.10.2020 (Sat)

Allianz Football League Round 7

Division 1

Kerry v Donegal, Austin Stack Park, 2pm

Division 2

Cavan v Roscommon, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm

Clare v Armagh, Cusack Park Ennis, 2pm

Kildare v Westmeath, St Conleth’s Park, 2pm

Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, 2pm

Division 4

Antrim v Waterford, Portglenone, 2pm

Wexford v Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm

Sligo v Limerick, Markievicz Park, 2pm

Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 4pm

Leinster Hurling Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Dublin v Laois, TBC, 6pm

Christy Ring Cup Round 1

Offaly v Kildare, Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, 1.30pm

Nickey Rackard Round 1

Donegal v Longford, O’Donnel Park Letterkenny, 1.30pm

Monaghan v Mayo, Castleblayney, 2pm

Armagh v Leitrim, Athletic Grounds, 4pm

Lory Meagher Round 1

Louth v Fermanagh, Darver, 2pm

25.10.2020 (Sun)

Allianz Football League Round 7

Division 1

Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 2pm

Mayo v Tyrone, Elverys MacHale Park, 2pm

Monaghan v Meath, Clones, 2pm

Division 3

Longford v Cork, Glennon Bros. Pearse Park, 2pm

Louth v Down, Drogheda, 2pm

Leitrim v Tipperary, Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada, 2pm

Offaly v Derry, Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, 2pm

Munster Hurling Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Clare v Limerick, Semple Stadium Thurles, 3.45pm

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1

Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, 1pm

Antrim v Westmeath, Corrigan Park, 2pm

Christy Ring Cup Round 1

Roscommon v Wicklow, Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm

Derry v Sligo, Celtic Park, 2pm

31.10.2020 (Sat)

Munster Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Waterford v Limerick, Dungarvan, 7pm

Ulster Football Senior Championship Preliminary Round

Monaghan v Cavan, Clones, 1.15pm

Leinster Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final

Galway v Wexford, TBC, 6.15pm

Munster Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final

Cork v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2

Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm

Carlow v Antrim, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm

31.10-01.11.2020 (Sat/Sun)

Leinster Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final

Kilkenny v Dublin/Laois, TBC, TBC

Christy Ring Cup Round 2A

Nickey Rackard Cup Round 2A

01.11.2020 (Sun)

Connacht Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Leitrim v Mayo, Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada, 1.15pm

Leinster Football Senior Championship Round 1

Louth v Longford, TBC, 1.30pm

Carlow v Offaly, TBC, 1.30pm

Wexford v Wicklow, TBC, 1.30pm

Munster Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium, 1pm

Ulster Football Senior Championship Quarter-Finals

Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey, 1.30pm

Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park, 4pm

Munster Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final

Tipperary v Clare/Limerick, TBC , 4pm

Lory Meagher Cup Round 2

Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park, 2pm

07.11.2020 (Sat)

Connacht Football Senior Championship Semi-Final

Galway v Sligo, Pearse Stadium, 1.15pm

Leinster Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Dublin v Westmeath, TBC, 6.15pm

Munster Football Senior Championship Semi-Final

Waterford/Limerick v Clare/Tipperary, TBC, 1.15pm

Ulster Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan, TBC, 1.15pm

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 3

Carlow v Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm

07-08.11.2020 (Sat/Sun)

Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship Round 1

Christy Ring Cup Round 2B

Nickey Rackard Cup Round 2B

Lory Meagher Cup Round 3

Cavan v Louth, Kingspan Breffni, TBC

08.11.2020 (Sun)

Connacht Football Senior Championship Semi-Final

Roscommon v Leitrim/Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm

Leinster Football Senior Championship Quarter-Finals

Louth/Longford v Laois, TBC, 1.30pm

Carlow/Offaly v Kildare, TBC, 1.30pm

Wexford/Wicklow v Meath, TBC, 1.30pm

Munster Football Senior Championship Semi-Final

Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm

Ulster Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Fermanagh v Down, Brewster Park, 1.30pm

14.11.2020 (Sat)

Ulster Football Senior Championship Semi-Final

Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh, TBC, 1.15pm

Leinster Hurling Senior Championship Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 6.15pm

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 3

Antrim v Kerry, Corrigan Park, 1.30pm

14-15.11.2020 (Sat/Sun)

GAA Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship Round 2

Christy Ring Cup Semi-Final

Nickey Rackard Cup Semi-Final

Lory Meagher Cup Final

15.11.2020 (Sun)

Connacht Football Senior Championship Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC

Leinster Football Senior Championship Semi-Finals

Wexford/Wicklow/Meath v Carlow/Offaly/Kildare

Louth/Longford/Laois v Dublin/Westmeath

Ulster Football Senior Championship Semi-Final

Fermanagh/Down v Antrim/Monaghan/Cavan, TBC, 1.30pm

Munster Hurling Senior Championship Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 4pm

21.11.2020 (Sat)

Bloody Sunday Commemoration, Páirc an Chrócaigh



Leinster Football Senior Championship Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 7pm

Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship Quarter Finals

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4

Kerry v Carlow, Austin Stack Park, TBC

Meath v Westmeath, Páirc Tailteann, 13:30

21-22.11.2020 (Sat/Sun)

Christy Ring Cup Final

Nickey Rackard Cup Final

22.11.2020 (Sun)

Munster Football Senior Championship Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 1.30pm

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 4pm

Bord Gáis Energy Hurling All-Ireland under-20 Championship Final

Leinster Winner v Munster Winner

28.11.2020 (Sat)

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Leinster Provincial Winner v Quarter-Final Winner

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 5

Westmeath v Carlow, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm

Meath v Antrim, Páirc Tailteann, 1.30pm

28-29.11.2020 (Sat/Sun)

Electric Ireland Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals

Connacht Provincial Winner v Munster Provincial Winner

Leinster Provincial Winner v Ulster Provincial Winner

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final

Munster Provincial Winner v Galway

29.11.2020 (Sun)

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Munster Provincial Winner v Quarter-Final Winner

05.12.2020 (Sat)

Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Leinster Provincial Winner v Ulster Provincial Winner

05-06.12.2020 (Sat/Sun)

Electric Ireland Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner

Electric Ireland Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

Leinster Provincial Winner v Semi-Final Winner

06.12.2020 (Sun)

Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Connacht Provincial Winner v Munster Provincial Winner

13.12.2020 (Sun)

Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final



Joe McDonagh Cup Final

19.12.2020 (Sat)

Football All-Ireland Senior Championship | Final