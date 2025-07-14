All-Ireland hurling final: Throw-in time, where to watch, story so far

Cork’s Robbie O'Flynn and Tipperary's Bryan O'Mara during their Munster championship game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in April. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

What’s happening?

Munster champions Cork face neighbours Tipperary in the All-Ireland senior hurling final at Croke Park.

What time is throw-in?

The final will be played on Sunday, July 20th with throw-in at 3.30pm.

Where can I watch?

The game will be televised live on RTÉ2 and BBC Sport NI. For those tuning in from overseas, GAA+ will stream the decider on their app and website.

The Irish Times will also have live updates from Croke Park, as well as reaction and analysis from our team of writers.

How can I get tickets?

As is always the case for All-Ireland finals, tickets will not go on general sale. They will instead be distributed through clubs, with the competing counties receiving the largest allocations.

Tipperary’s Noel McGrath celebrates with his brother John as Kilkenny’s Huw Lawlor looks on dejected after the All-Ireland semi-final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Have we any team news?

No team news just yet as Pat Ryan and Liam Cahill are likely only on the pencil stages of their team planning as they put their panels through their final paces in the run-up to Sunday.

The teams will be shared later this week – how closely they’ll resemble the sides that line out on Sunday will be interesting in itself – but we’ll update when they land.

Championship so far

After the heartbreak of last year’s All-Ireland final defeat to Clare, Cork have come storming back in 2025. The Rebels fired an early warning in winning the league (beating Tipp in the Division 1A final back in April), but the ever-competitive Munster championship proved more trying.

In their provincial opener in Ennis, Cork looked set a rousing victory, leading by 12 points at the break, only for the Banner to battle back to manage a draw. Next up was Tipperary, and Pat Ryan’s side slotted in four goals to win by 15 points. The Rebel Rollercoaster sped on, this time hurtling towards a humbling 3-26 to 1-16 defeat to Limerick before a six-point win over Waterford to close out the group stages.

Three weeks after their fourth-round bruising at the Gaelic Grounds, Cork ventured back to the Ennis Road to face their tormentors once again in a game that earned its place among the province’s great deciders. With nothing to separate the teams after a pulsating 90 minutes, the result went to penalties, Cork triumphing to end Limerick’s six-year hold on Munster.

Robert Downey lifts the Mick Mackey Cup after Cork's Munster final win over Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Safely transferred to an All-Ireland semi-final, the Leesiders had Dublin for company after Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s side managed the season’s second Limerick-themed shock, but Cork delivered a cruel 7-26 to 2-21 end to the Sky Blues’ summer.

Just like Cork, Tipp’s escapade through Munster had the full spectrum of results – a draw against Limerick in round one, followed by the loss to Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and a pair of wins against Clare and Waterford. So close was this year’s Munster championship, deciding the two finalists came down to scoring difference, Cork edging Tipp with their +5 to the latter’s -3.

Missing out on the provincial final, Liam Cahill’s men instead took the long road, arriving at Sunday’s All-Ireland final via rousing wins over Laois and Galway before their two-point (despite what the scoreboards may have said) semi-final win over Kilkenny.

Last All-Ireland meetings

It’s almost beyond belief given their storied rivalry but these Munster foes have never met in an All-Ireland senior hurling final.

[ Legend will become fact once more when Cork and Tipp meet in the ultimate superhero battleOpens in new window ]

What’s their recent All-Ireland record?

Cork reached the All-Ireland final on four occasions (2006, 2013, 2021 and 2024) since their last triumph in 2005. A win on Sunday would mark their 31st All-Ireland SHC title.

Tipperary have been much more acquainted with Liam MacCarthy over the last two decades, winning in 2010, 2016 and 2019, with three All-Ireland final defeats also coming in that period (2009, 2011 and 2014). A win on Sunday would be the Premier County’s 29th All-Ireland SHC title, narrowing the gap to Cork who sit second in the All-Ireland roll of honour behind Kilkenny and their 36 titles.