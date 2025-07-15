Tariffs may kill EU-US trade and hunt for auction house treasure

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

US president Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs of 30 per cent would realistically cut off the European Union’s ability to keep trading with the United States as it has done for years, the union’s top negotiator has said. Jack Power reports.

The State is “well positioned against the backdrop of uncertain markets” even though the Ireland still has debt of more than €200 billion and there is no place for complacency, National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) chief executive Frank O’Connor said as the agency published its latest annual report. Martin Wall has the story.

UK bank NatWest is to exit its stake in PTSB, just over three years after it invested in the Irish bank as part of Ulster Bank’s exit from the Republic. Joe Brennan reports.

Business lobbying group Ibec has called on the Government to reduce the growth of public expenditure in an effort to reduce the State’s reliance on “volatile” corporate profit tax receipts. Hugh Dooley reports.

Cantillon looks at the woes Rachel Reeves is enduring as UK chancellor, while also asking why markets are so calm this time in the face of Trump’s latest salvos.

Many of us have seen someone turn up on the Antiques Roadshow or Cash in the Attic with something they bought for buttons that turns out to worth thousands if not more, but does could it happen to you? Fiona Reddan shows how to find out if that cheap copy you have is actually the real thing.

In Your Money, Dominic Coyle answers reader questions on how to treat retirement funds, and whether a widow should hold on to her late husband’s broker account.

The average wholesale price of electricity per megawatt hour fell for the fifth month in a row in June to drop to its lowest level since April 2024. Colin has the details.

The High Court has granted social media giant TikTok permission to pursue a legal challenge against what it argues is the “penal” €530 million fine imposed upon it by the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) over the alleged transfer of site-users’ personal data to China. Paul Neilan reports.

A construction firm is suing a glazing company over alleged defects in glass installed at the Exo Building in Dublin’s Point village which it says cost some €6.8 million to repair, the Commercial Court heard.

A Milanese court placed exclusive clothing label Loro Piana under judicial administration for subcontracting production to suppliers that allegedly exploited workers, making the LVMH-owned cashmere brand the latest fashion house to be caught up in a series of investigations into labour rights violations.

European Commission vice-president Teresa Ribera has warned China that the EU will not tolerate “dumping” of low-cost Chinese electric vehicles in Europe. And she rejected the idea that the EU should accept “cheap equipment” to help member-states to reach their decarbonisation goals. Denis Staunton reports.

Shortlists for the annual Business to Arts Awards, which take place at the National Concert Hall September, have been announced. The awards, which recognise businesses that have partnerships with artists and arts organisations, will be judged by representatives from CBRE, ESB, Community Foundation Ireland, Irish Life, The Irish Times, and TileStyle.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.