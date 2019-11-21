Limerick’s Paul Browne retires from intercounty hurling

Bruff club man was a stalwart for the county for 11 years

Sean Moran

Paul Browne: served limerick with distinction throughout a long career. “I leave with nothing but wonderful memories and pride from my 11 years playing with Limerick.” Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Paul Browne: served limerick with distinction throughout a long career. “I leave with nothing but wonderful memories and pride from my 11 years playing with Limerick.” Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

 

Limerick’s Paul Browne has retired from intercounty hurling at the age of 30. From the Bruff club, he enjoyed an 11-year career with the county and made his first championship start in the 2009 replay defeat by Waterford.

His decision was announced on the Limerick GAA website on Thursday evening.

Named vice-captain for the memorable 2018 season, he had the misfortune to miss out on the All-Ireland triumph due to a cruciate injury.

“I leave with nothing but wonderful memories and pride from my 11 years playing with Limerick,” he said in his statement.

“To have shared the dressing room with all my past team-mates and this incredible panel of players now has been the greatest honour of my life.

“I look forward to supporting the 2020 panel and management and I would urge all Limerick supporters to do so. There are fantastic times ahead.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.