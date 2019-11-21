Limerick hurler Paul Browne retires at just 30

Limerick’s Paul Browne has retired from inter-county hurling at the age of 30. From the Bruff club, he enjoyed an 11-year career with the county and made his first championship start in the 2009 replay defeat by Waterford.

His decision was announced on the Limerick GAA website on Thursday evening.

Named vice-captain for the memorable 2018 season, he had the misfortune to miss out on the All-Ireland triumph due to a cruciate injury.

“I leave with nothing but wonderful memories and pride from my eleven years playing with Limerick,” he said in his statement. “To have shared the dressing room with all my past team-mates and this incredible panel of players now has been the greatest honour of my life.

“I look forward to supporting the 2020 panel and management and I would urge all Limerick supporters to do so. There are fantastic times ahead.”