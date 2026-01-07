‘He’s a hyper-talented boy’: Andy Moran confirms son of ex-Mayo star will feature in 2026

Mayo football manager Andy Moran says he 'absolutely loves' pre-league competitions such as the FBD Insurance Connacht League. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Mayo football boss Andy Moran has launched a strong defence of the pre-league competitions – outlining his firm belief they should be retained in the GAA calendar.

The January competitions – including the FBD League, O’Byrne Cup, McKenna Cup and McGrath Cup – were all put in cold storage last year but have returned for 2026. However, this could be a brief one-season comeback with moves afoot to officially discontinue them.

“Absolutely love them,” said Moran of the pre-league competitions. “I was a strong advocate (of retaining them) when they were cancelled last year, I didn’t see the point to it at all.

“From a management point of view, if we weren’t playing Sligo last Saturday, we’d be up the country playing a challenge match. I’ve never seen why that’s better than not playing a match in front of a crowd.

“You’re looking at a player playing in front of 2,000 people like we did last week or looking at a player playing in front of no spectators in a closed ground – that’s a completely different kettle of fish."

Mayo embarked on a warm-weather training camp in Portugal late last year and as part of his preseason training group, Moran included Oisín Mullin, who had returned to Ireland during the AFL off-season.

Mullin has since returned to Australia, but Moran felt the mere presence of the two-time Young Footballer of the Year around the training group had a positive impact.

Mayo manager Andy Moran signs autographs for fans after a charity match in aid of Mayo Cancer Support at MacHale Park on December 21st. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“He showed our young fellas the right way to carry yourself. Just little habits around the place. I think it was great for them to see.

“Hopefully, at some stage we see him back playing for Mayo in the future.”

Rising teenage star Kobe McDonald, son of former Mayo player Ciarán McDonald, is part of the Mayo squad and Moran says the Crossmolina player will be involved for the season. McDonald, who will sit his Leaving Certificate this year, has signed for AFL outfit St Kilda.

“He’s just a great kid. He’s around for the next nine months. It would have been silly for us not to ask him to come with us – he is a hyper-talented boy.

“There’s no hiding a player like Kobe anymore because of social media and videos. I have this kind of fascination with people saying, ‘it’s too early and it’s this and it’s that’.

Mayo's Kobe McDonald in action for the county's minor team against Armagh in 2024. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“We would have multiple under-20 lads and 18, 19, 20-year-olds that I deem ready to play football at senior intercounty level and we’ll be looking to get them in over the next couple of months and push on and play for Mayo.

“There’s no reason why these fellas should be held back anymore, just let them play football.”

At the other end of the intercounty scale, Moran has recalled two Mayo veterans in Rob Hennelly and Cillian O’Connor.

“You just have to say, ‘what is the best for the team?’. I look through that 2021 team that got beat by Tyrone in the final and I think there are nine or ten of that starting team that wasn’t part of the squad – that’s including Tommy Conroy, last year. That’s too big of a turnover for a county like Mayo.

“Fellas are at the peak of their careers between that 28-32 years-of-age category and I can’t see why you wouldn’t pull them back. You see the difference Michael Murphy made to Donegal last year, you see Paul Murphy still doing it at the highest level for Kerry.

“At the end of the day, you have to come down on a decision. The decision we made was that we are better with these guys on the panel.”

♦ Moran was speaking at the launch of the FBD Insurance Connacht League. FBD Insurance has sponsored the competition since its inception in 1995.