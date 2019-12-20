Limerick inflict another defeat on Tipperary in Munster Hurling League

Kieran Kingston’s Cork return ends up in 19-point win over Kerry

Cork’s Seán Twomey catches the sliotar during the Co-op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League match against Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

Cork’s Seán Twomey catches the sliotar during the Co-op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League match against Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

 

Limerick 2-22 Tipperary 1-17

All-Ireland champions Tipperary suffered their second defeats from two outings in the Munster Hurling League following a thrilling tie against Limerick at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Friday evening.

Adrian Breen scored the game’s opening goal in the 15th minute as the pendulum swung in Limerick’s favour.

This led to a dominant period for the home side who grabbed a further seven points with Tipperary notching up just three points of their own.

Three Jason Forde points without response narrowed the deficit to four at half-time, 1-10 to 0-9 in favour of Limerick.

Forde’s first effort, two minutes before time added on, ended Tipperary’s baron spell of 15 minutes with a score.

Liam Sheedy’s charges recorded 12 wides in the opening half compared to Limerick’s four.

Moments after the restart Forde scored his fifth point of the evening to make it a three-point game.

A John McGrath goal then brought the two sides level as he rounded Barry Hennessy to find the back of the net.

Entering the final quarter, Limerick led 1-14 to 1-11.

Tipperary reduced the lead to a point but a David Dempsey goal 10 minutes from time secured victory for John Kiely’s Limerick side.

LIMERICK: B Hennessy; T Condon, R English, A Costello; D Morrissey (0-1), B Nash, P O’Loughlin (0-1); R Connolly, R Hanley; D O’Donovan (0-1), D Reidy (0-6, six frees), C Boylan; A Breen (1-5), S Flanagan (0-3), D O’Connell (0-2)

Subs: David Dempsey (1-0) for Ronan Connolly (h/t), T Morrissey (0-3) for Conor Boylan (h/t), B Ryan for D O’Connell (47 mins), B O’Grady for T Condon (55), M Quinlan for P O’Loughlin (62)

TIPPERARY : P Maher; J O’Dwyer, B McGrath, C Morgan; A Flynn, B Heffernan, R Byrne; M Breen (0-1), P Cadell; M Kehoe (0-1), J McGrath (1-2), W Connors (0-1); J Cahill (0-1), J Forde (0-8, six frees, one sideline), P Flynn (0-2).

Subs: K O’Dwyer for J O’Dwyer (12 mins), C Darcy (0-1) for J Cahill (52), J Ryan for R Byrne (57), P Maher C Morgan (58), C Hammersley for M Breen (68).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

Attendance: 1,628

Cork 1-27 Kerry 0-11

Kieran Kingston’s second spell in charge of the Cork hurling team began with a 19-point victory over Kerry at Mallow.

While the Kingdom did lead the clash when Shane Conway pointed in the second minute, it was the only time Cork trailed and they were 0-7 to 0-5 in front when Shane Kingston, son of the manager, almost goaled, his shot brilliantly saved by Martin Stackpoole.

That was in the 22nd minute and Cork pushed on from there with Seán Twomey and Robbie O’Flynn catching the eye as they led by 0-15 to 0-7 at half-time. Jordan Conway might have had a Kerry goal on the resumption but he sent a low shot wide and Cork responded with a O’Flynn’s fourth point before Ryan Walsh found the net.

Chris O’Leary, Michael O’Halloran and sub Mark Coleman had further points as Cork eased clear, leaving them in a strong position ahead of their other group game, away to Waterford on Sunday week.

CORK: P Collins; D Lowney, E Murphy, S O’Donoghue; C O’Leary (0-4, two frees), T O’Mahony, D Cahalane (0-1); B Hennessy, R Walsh (1-2); R O’Flynn (0-4), S Kingston (0-5, one free), S Twomey (0-4); L Meade, M O’Halloran (0-3), B Turnbull (0-2).

Subs: M Coleman (0-2, one free)for Meade (half-time), S O’Regan for Kingston (46 mins), C O’Callaghan for O’Donoghue (50), E Roche for O’Mahony (53), B Roche for O’Flynn (59).

KERRY: M Stackpoole; S Weir, B Murphy, E Murphy; D Shanahan, F Mackessy, T O’Connor; S Nolan (0-1), D Hunt; S Conway (0-7, four frees), D Collins (0-1), G Dooley (0-1); J Conway, M Leane, M Slattery.

Subs: P Lucid for Shanahan, M Lenihan for Nolan (both half-time), S McElligott for Slattery (52 mins), D O’Donoghue (0-1) for Conway (58), F O’Sullivan for Dooley (61).

Referee: J O’Halloran (Limerick).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.