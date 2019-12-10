Dublin to open league campaign against Kerry on Eir Sport

All of Dublin’s first five Allianz League matches will be played on Saturday evenings next year with Eir Sport announcing on Tuesday that they will broadcast each of them live as part of the 15 fixtures they will show.

All-Ireland champions Dublin will begin their campaign without Jim Gavin at 7.15pm on January 25th in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final against Kerry at Croke Park.

Earlier that evening, Tipperary’s clash with Limerick will get proceedings underway in the hurling on Eir Sport at 5.15pm in Semple Stadium while the meeting of Donegal and Mayo will also be live on air at 7.15pm.

The first Dublin match to take place on a Sunday will be their clash with Meath in round six of the league campaign on March 15th.

The previous evening Eir’s offerings will be the meetings of Armagh and Roscommon at 6.30pm and Tyrone’s trip to take on Ulster rivals Donegal at 7pm.

Full list of Eir Sport’s live fixtures

January 25th

Hurling: Tipperary v Limerick (5.15pm)

Football: Dublin v Kerry (7.15pm)

Football: Donegal v Mayo (7.15pm)

February 2nd

Football: Mayo v Dublin (7pm)

Hurling: Cork v Tipperary (7pm)

February 8th

Football: Dublin v Monaghan (7pm)

Football: Armagh v Kildare (7pm)

February 15th

Hurling: Carlow v Dublin (5pm)

Hurling: Limerick v Waterford (7pm)

February 22nd

Hurling: Dublin v Wexford (5pm)

Football: Dublin v Donegal (7pm)

February 29th

Football: Mayo v Kerry (7.15pm)

Football: Tyrone v Dublin (7.15pm)

March 14th

Football: Armagh v Roscommon (6.30pm)

Football: Donegal v Tyrone (7pm)