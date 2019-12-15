Walsh Cup: Dublin make light work of Westmeath

Aidan Mellett scores the only goal of the game as Dubs ease to victory in Mullingar

Aidan Mellett celebrates scoring his goal in Dublin’s win over Westmeath. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dublin 1-22 Westmeath 0-17

An understrength Dublin team were comfortable winners over Westmeath in a low-key Walsh Cup game played in cold but pleasant conditions in Mullingar on Sunday afternoon.

Westmeath started brightly and helped by a brace each by Niall Mitchell and the outstanding Eoin Price they led by 0-5 to 0-2 after nine minutes. However, Dublin took control at this juncture and they outscored their hosts by 1-13 to 0-4 during the remainder of the first half, the goal coming from Aidan Mellett in the 15th minute. Dublin led by 1-15 to 0-9 at the break.

Despite the best efforts of Price, in particular, Westmeath were always playing catch-up on the change of ends. The home team might have been closer but for some wayward free-taking, but Dublin never looked likely to be overtaken with Donal Burke and newcomer Lorcan McMullan always to the fore.

Dublin: J Treacy; P Smyth, J Madden, J Malone; P Crummey, D Gray, T Connolly; D Keogh (0-2), L McMullan (0-3); D Burke (0-8, three frees), F Whitely, R Hayes; A Mellett (1-1), O O’Rorke (0-5, four frees), M Schutte (0-2). Subs: A O’Neill (0-1) for O’Rorke (30 mins), S Brennan for Treacy (half-time), L Corcoran for Crummey (59m), E O’Donnell for Keogh (60m), P Crummey for Mellett (64m).

Westmeath: A McHugh; A Cox, T Doyle, A Ennis; S Clavin, A Craig, G Greville; L Varley (0-1), E Price (0-7); J Boyle, D O’Reilly, R Greville; J Galvin, D Clinton (0-3, three frees), N Mitchell (0-2). Subs: A Clarke for Clavin (25 mins), D McNicholas (0-4, three frees) for O’Reilly (half-time), J Bermingham for Craig (half-time), J Gilligan for Galvin (42m), S McGovern for Clinton (52m), C Doyle for R Greville (58m), B Doyle for Varley (59m).

Referee: G Quilty (Kilkenny).

