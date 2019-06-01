Three quick goals put Cork out of sight early against Limerick

Rebels book Munster final date with Kerry after 21-point rout at Páirc Uí Rinn

Cork’s Brian Hurley is challenged by Seán O’Dea of Limerick during the Munster SFC semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Cork’s Brian Hurley is challenged by Seán O’Dea of Limerick during the Munster SFC semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Cork 3-18 Limerick 0-6

Cork experienced little difficulty in dismissing a weak Limerick challenge to reach another Munster football final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

They stunned the visitors by scoring three goals inside the opening 12 minutes after Limerick almost grabbed a sensational goal themselves from the throw-in.

Tommie Childs picked out Seán McSweeney, whose shot hit the post, rebounded off the body of goalkeeper Mark White and onto the crossbar before Cork scrambled the ball clear.

Brian Hurley grabbed the first of his pair of goals in the fourth minute following a Ruairí Deane pass and the duo also linked for the second goal 90 seconds later.

Limerick were shellshocked by Cork’s third goal in the 13th minute, when Deane soloed through to make it 3-4 to 0-0.

And it could have been even worse for Limerick because an upright denied Hurley a hat-trick from a penalty just before the interval.

At 3-8 to 0-2 ahead, Cork simply went through the motions in the second half as both sides emptied their benches.

CORK: M White; N Walsh, J Loughrey, K Flahive; L O’Donovan, T Clancy, M Taylor (0-1); I Maguire (capt; 0-1), K O’Hanlon; E McSweeney (0-3), R Deane (1-0), J O’Rourke (0-1); P Kerrigan (0-1), B Hurley (2-0), M Collins (0-10, five frees).

Subs: A Browne for Loughrey (39 mins), S Sherlock (0-1) for Hurley (inj, 45), L Connolly for O’Rourke (46), K O’Driscoll for Deane (51), K O’Donovan for Clancy (57), R O’Toole for Maguire (60)

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan (0-3, two 45s, one free); B Fanning, S O’Dea, P Maher; C McSweeney, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; A Enright, C Fahy, M Fitzgibbon; S McSweeney, S O’Carroll (0-2), J Lee (0-1, free).

Subs: J Naughton for S McSweeney, T McCarthy for Brown and P Nash for Enright (all h/t), P de Brun for Fahy (45 mins), G Noonan for C McSweeney (55), R Lynch for Fitzgibbon (56).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.