Andy Moran ratified as Mayo senior football manager

Andy Moran was formally installed as the new Mayo senior football manager at Thursday night’s county board meeting in Castlebar.

The former Footballer of the Year, who will serve a three-year term, was previously manager of Leitrim and a coach with Monaghan.

Moran has chosen former Mayo team-mate Colm Boyle and outgoing Derry manager Paddy Tally as part of his backroom team.

A statement from the following Thursday’s meeting read: “Mayo GAA club delegates ratified Andy Moran as the new Mayo GAA Senior Football manager this evening at a County Board meeting at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park. Andy Moran has been given a three-year term.”

“I want to wish Andy and his backroom team well and assure them they have the support of all Mayo GAA supporters at home and abroad,” Mayo GAA chairman Seamus Tuohy added.

Speaking to www.mayogaatv.com after being ratified, Moran said it was a great honour for himself, his family and his club.

“I am honoured to be appointed as the next Mayo senior football manager. This is a proud moment for me, my family, and my club Ballaghaderreen, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this team.

“Together with my management team, I will work with dedication to provide the right environment, supports, and structures to help our players perform to the best of their ability.

“We are committed to building on the strong foundations laid by previous management teams, and we look forward to working closely with the players, the backroom team, the county board and our loyal supporters as we prepare for 2026 and beyond.”