Mark Dowd set to become new Roscommon football manager

Appointment subject to ratification by county board

Mark Dowd during last year's Roscommon senior football final between Padraig Pearses and Roscommon Gaels at Dr Hyde Park. Photograph: Inpho
Sat Aug 16 2025 - 13:48

Mark Dowd has been chosen as the new manager of the Roscommon senior footballers, succeeding Davy Burke, who stepped down from the role in June upon the conclusion of his three-year term.

Roscommon gained promotion to Division 1 following this year’s National Football League but failed to make it out of Group Two in the championship.

Dowd, whose appointment is subject to ratification at the next meeting of the county board, was previously part of the Roscommon minor management team during their All-Ireland winning season in 2006 and lead the county’s under-21s to a Connacht title in 2015.

At senior level, Dowd was on the coaching ticket when Roscommon claimed the provincial crown in 2010 and 2019.

In a statement on Saturday, Roscommon GAA chairperson Brian Carroll said: “We are delighted to welcome Mark Dowd as the incoming manager of the Roscommon Senior Football team.

“Mark has an outstanding track record at both club and county level, and he brings with him a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion for Roscommon football.

“We are confident that his leadership will help drive this team forward and build on the progress of recent years.”

The statement added that Dowd’s backroom team will be confirmed in due course.

