Eve McMahon finishes 14th at ILCA European Championships in Sweden

Howth sailor third under-23 finisher in ILCA 6 event

Ireland's Eve McMahon. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images
Sat Aug 16 2025 - 17:12

Ireland’s Eve McMahon has finished 14th after the final day of racing at the ILCA European Championships in Marstrand, Sweden.

The 21-year-old had ground to make up after Friday’s Gold fleet races, sitting 20th overall after a black-flag disqualification in the opening race.

The Howth sailor got off to a flying start on Saturday, placing first in the opening race, and was able to discount the 48-point penalty on the completion of the day’s second race.

However, she could only manage 32nd in that penultimate running, and came home in 26th in the final race to finish 14th overall but third in the under-23 standings.

In the ICLA 7 class, Ewan McMahon had a similarly impressive start to the day, finishing third in the opening race before taking 10th and 19th thereafter to finish 12th overall.

Finn Lynch placed 19th overall, finishing eighth, 28th and 31st across the day’s three races.

