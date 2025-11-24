Two dead following multiple vehicle crash in Gormanston, Co Meath

Gardaí at the scene of the crash in Gormanston, Co Meath. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Two men have died in a three-vehicle crash involving a bus, a truck and a car in Co Meath.

At least 12 people were injured in the crash, which took place on the R132 in Gormanston at about 6.30am.

The lorry driver, who was in his 40s, and the driver of the Bus Éireann bus, a man in his 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for treatment of serious injuries.

A teenager who was a passenger in the car was initially taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital before being transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, where she is said to be in a serious condition.

It is understood at least 10 other people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Bus Éireann confirmed one of its buses was involved in the crash, which took place near the site of the former Huntsman pub.

The R132 is closed pending technical examination by Garda forensic investigators and local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, and were travelling on the R132 at Gormanston between 5.45am and 6.45am are asked to make it available to the Garda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on (01) 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.