Car crashes into shop front on busy Dublin city centre street

The scene on Dame Street after a car crashed into a shopfront on Sunday night. Photograph: Frank McNally

A car crashed into the front of a convenience shop on Dame Street in Dublin city centre on Sunday night.

Gardaí and fire services were called to the scene when the white hatchback crashed into the 24-hour Centra shortly after 9pm.

The crash caused extensive damage to the shop’s entrance, facade and windows.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed they attended the scene of a traffic incident on Dame Street.

“A single-vehicle collided with the shopfront of a business premises at approximately 9.00pm. No serious injuries have been reported at this time,” the statement added.

Emergency services remained at the scene until the area was cleared.