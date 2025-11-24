Dublin

Car crashes into shop front on busy Dublin city centre street

No serious injuries reported following incident at Centra store on Dame Street

The scene on Dame Street after a car crashed into a shopfront on Sunday night. Photograph: Frank McNally
Sarah Slater
Mon Nov 24 2025 - 07:231 MIN READ

A car crashed into the front of a convenience shop on Dame Street in Dublin city centre on Sunday night.

Gardaí and fire services were called to the scene when the white hatchback crashed into the 24-hour Centra shortly after 9pm.

The crash caused extensive damage to the shop’s entrance, facade and windows.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed they attended the scene of a traffic incident on Dame Street.

“A single-vehicle collided with the shopfront of a business premises at approximately 9.00pm. No serious injuries have been reported at this time,” the statement added.

Emergency services remained at the scene until the area was cleared.

