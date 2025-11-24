Car crashes into shop front on busy Dublin city centre street

A car crashed into the front of a convenience shop on Dame Street in Dublin city centre on Sunday night.
Gardaí and fire services were called to the scene when the white hatchback crashed into the 24-hour Centra shortly after 9pm.
The crash caused extensive damage to the shop’s entrance, facade and windows.
In a statement, gardaí confirmed they attended the scene of a traffic incident on Dame Street.
“A single-vehicle collided with the shopfront of a business premises at approximately 9.00pm. No serious injuries have been reported at this time,” the statement added.
Emergency services remained at the scene until the area was cleared.