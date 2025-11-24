Further remand for man accused of murdering parents and brother in Co Louth

The case against a man accused of murdering his parents and brother in Co Louth earlier this year was further adjourned at Drogheda District Court on Monday.

Robert O’Connor (31), of Drumgowna, Louth is charged with the murder of his mother Louise Doherty O’Connor, his father Mark O’Connor and his brother Evan O’Connor at Drumgowna on September 29th.

Mr O’Connor appeared in court in person.

The case had previously been adjourned pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

Sgt John O’Hehir told Judge Nicola Andrews that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the accused be tried on indictment in the Central Criminal Court in Dublin but more time was still needed to prepare the book of evidence.

The sergeant added he had been assured by the State solicitor earlier in the day that the book of evidence would be ready in four weeks’ time.

Defence solicitor Paul J Moore consented to his client being further remanded in custody for four weeks.

Judge Andrews remanded Mr O’Connor in custody to appear before Drogheda District Court on December 22nd for the book of evidence to be served on him in person.