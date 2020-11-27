Paul Kerrigan calls it a day after 13 years with the Cork footballers

Paul Kerrigan has retired from intercounty football after 13 seasons on the Cork senior panel.

A three-time Munster champion and Division 1 league winner, he was the only player in this year’s Munster final squad to have previously won an All-Ireland senior medal. His retirement now leaves former AFL player Ciarán Sheehan - who missed this year’s championship through injury - as the only remaining link to that victorious 2010 team.

Kerrigan, still only 33 years-old, was an unused substitute in Cork’s shock Munster final defeat to Tipperary last weekend, meaning his final 10 minute cameo in the Rebel County’s semi-final win over Kerry was his last intercounty appearance.

The Nemo Rangers club man scored a point in the 2010 All-Ireland final victory over Down, which came 12 months after losing the decider to Kerry, and two years after making his debut in the 2008 Munster final win against the Kingdom.

A strong and extremely fast ball carrier with a low centre of gravity, and a beautiful kicker on the run - Kerrigan also won an Under-21 All-Ireland with Cork and in 2015 he was named on the Irish international rules squad.

The half forward was nominated for an All Star in 2009, 2010 and 2012, he won a Sigerson Cup in 2009 with CIT, and when the Cork county final is played in March he’ll be looking to add to to his eight club titles. In December 2019 he collected his fifth Munster club medal.

His father Jimmy also represented Nemo, Cork, and Ireland, winning two All-Irelands and five All-Ireland club titles. Quite the medal collection they have between them.