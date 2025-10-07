FAI receives €3m in budget to build on progress of League of Ireland academies

Dalymount Park, home of Bohemians. The Premier Division club will benefit from budget funding along with 25 other clubs. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) will receive an additional €3 million in the Government budget for 2026 to help professionalise 26 League of Ireland academies.

The FAI already receives €6 million per annum from the Government as part of a memorandum of understanding that runs until 2027.

The League of Ireland department within the association will now meet with Sport Ireland to decide how to allocate the funding.

However, 81 per cent of the €3 million will go directly to the clubs, the League director Mark Scanlon previously revealed.

“Academy systems across Europe are getting much younger,” Scanlon told the Inside Business podcast. “That means they are playing first-team football much younger and that increases their value, which gives us an opportunity to create a long-term sustainable industry here.”

That process has already begun, with St Patrick’s Athletic teenager Mason Melia moving to Tottenham Hotspur in January for an initial fee of €1.9 million, while Shamrock Rovers have sold 16-year-old winger Victor Ozhianvuna to Arsenal for a figure believed to be €2 million.

The league’s original request of €10 million to create 81 full-time jobs in academies across the country was in reaction to Brexit blocking Irish teenage footballers from joining UK clubs on professional deals until they turn 18.

Following detailed discussions with the current Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan, and his predecessor, the €10 million ask was reduced to €8 million before a final request of €4.45 million went into the department last month following a Government-funded audit of all 26 academies.

Currently, there are only 10 full-time employees working across in the academy system with St Patrick’s Athletic, for example, employing coaches in other roles within the club to ensure full-time status.

The league hoped to create three full-time roles across all 26 academies – a director of football, lead-coach and an administrator – but this will be reduced to one or possibly two full-time positions per club.

The initial FAI plan was to give each academy €140,000 but that figure will now drop to around €93,000 for each of the 26 clubs.

Negotiations will continue to increase academy funding year on year with the best academies from annual audits to receive more money.

The FAI’s initial plan, led by the league’s academy manager Will Clarke, planned for the clubs to not need any government funding after 2037.

Future funding of all FAI projects was brought into question by Minister O’Donovan last week after the FAI chief executive David Courell declined an invitation to appear before the Joint-Oireachtas committee for sport to discuss safeguarding issues.

Following a meeting of the FAI board, Courell and his senior leadership team appeared before the committee in Leinster House.

The GAA received an additional €983,000 in the budget announced by Jack Chambers, the minister for public expenditure, on top of €1.56 million for the Gaelic Players Association.

The IRFU also received additional funding of €727,000 while €1.5 million was set aside for high performance athletes.