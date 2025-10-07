Presidential race live updates: Fallout from Jim Gavin withdrawal continues

After Jim Gavin’s departure from the running on Sunday night, the presidency is down to a two-horse race between Catherine Connolly and Heather Humphreys

Many Fianna Fáil representatives openly criticised Micheál Martin for showing a lack of judgment in his strong backing of Mr Gavin

Miriam Lord has a great piece today in which she describes Monday as Fianna Fáil’s DUBU Day; Disastrous, Unbelievable, Bizarre, Unprecedented.

Lord writes: ‘The fateful meeting of the Fianna Foist parliamentary party, where TDs and Senators bowed to their leader’s will and nominated an untried and untested candidate, has now entered the territory of the thousands who swore they were in the GPO in 1916.

‘Now loads of them want to say they were one of the braves who stood up to Micheál Martin’s Grand Imposition.’

Jim Gavin’s name will appear on the ballot paper

As Gavin has been validly nominated as a candidate he will appear on the ballot paper, at least some of which have already been printed and sent to postal voters.

If you want to vote for Jim Gavin, for whatever reason, you will be able to when you cast your vote, Pat Leahy explains.

A vote for Gavin is a valid vote and will be counted and so will his transfers.

Posters for Fianna Fail presidential candidate Jim Gavin still hanging outside Leinster House, Dublin, on Monday Photo: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

Former Dublin GAA manager made a shock exit from the campaign late on Sunday night. Video: Dan Dennison

The advantage seems to have shifted very much in the direction of Catherine Connolly, writes Harry McGee in this morning’s political digest.

He says having covered budget’s for the past 20 years, he can’t remember one being overshadowed to such an extent by another domestic political story.

MEP Barry Cowen calls for ‘full and frank review’

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Cowen is calling for a “full and frank review” of the process through which the party decided on a candidate for the presidential election.

Cowen told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that he had not been satisfied with the lack of transparency and structure in the process in the months leading up to the decision, Vivienne Clarke reports.

“There was little transparency or structure, the leadership seemed to believe from the outset that no current or former Fianna Fáil TD or minister, for example, could come forward and could win, so they looked outside, but there has to be a proper open and robust process.

“I would hope that a recommendation would also emanate from such a meeting tomorrow night to make recommendations to an Ard Feis for a more inclusive process that allows councillors and party members the opportunity to engage in a procedure and a process and own the resulting nomination, which wasn’t the case this time.”

Cowen said he understood Micheál Martin’s wish to “reach beyond the party base”, but in doing so he “may have lost sight of the talent and the experience already within Fianna Fáil and the benefits that would accrue as part of nominating from within.

“It was always going to be harder, for example, to motivate the grassroots for someone that the party was less familiar with. So when a contest did finally emerge between Billy Kelleher and Jim Gavin, what really disappointed me personally was the rush to engage in a public tally of counter-parliamentary voting intentions in the media before the actual meeting took place.”

Cowen said he had voted for Billy Kelleher having worked closely with the Cork MEP for years.

“I knew that his ability to engage with the public, to handle scrutiny, clearly articulate his ideas and those of the party. I didn’t know Jim Gavin personally, he came highly recommended, as has been alluded to, fine credentials in relation to his time in the GAA with the defence forces, his charity work. But the scrutiny involved in entering a case like this is unforgiving.”

MEP Barry Cowen says there must be 'full and frank review'. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Cowen said the issue of timelines in the Jim Gavin case, “who knew what and when” was concerning and something that he expected to be scrutinised and interrogated by a committee that would be set up as a result of the parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday night.

Recommendations would then be sent to the parliamentary party on what actions, if necessary, should be taken, he added.

When asked who he would not vote for in the presidential election, Mr Cowen said: “I respect Catherine Connolly’s authenticity, for example, her willingness to articulate a vision, something that might be lacking in recent times in politics to tell the truth.

“But I fundamentally disagree with her on issues that are vital to Ireland’s place in the world and a role in Europe and international trade and diplomacy.

“The President represents Ireland internationally and comments such as hers that she’s made in recent times can undermine their partners.”

Cowen said he would be voting for Heather Humphreys, but would not be recommending or expect other members of Fianna Fáil to do so.

Good morning. The fallout from Jim Gavin’s abandoned presidential campaign continues, though will be largely overshadowed by today’s budget.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will face one of the sternest tests of his long leadership at a party meeting on Wednesday night.

Our lead story from the political team can be read here and follow irishtimes.com for updates throughout the day.