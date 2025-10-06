Barrister agrees to take on Simeon Burke to complete his legal training

Simeon Burke's legal career had stalled due to his inability to find an appropriate candidate to 'master' him. Photograph: Collins Courts

An established barrister has agreed to break the deadlock over Simeon Burke’s stalled legal career by agreeing to become his “master” and take him on as pupil so he can finish his training.

Ciara Davin BL, who has a specialisation in medical law, has told the Bar Council that she will provide the mandatory pupillage or apprenticeship to Mr Burke. She is a sister of Maria Steen, the barrister and conservative campaigner who failed in her recent attempt to secure a nomination to contest the presidential election.

The agreement ends a fraught standoff between the Bar Council and Mr Burke, who was called to the bar in October, 2023, after studying law at the University of Galway, Cambridge University and King’s Inns. After previously failing to secure a pupillage from any of the 166 barristers then on the formal list of masters, he claimed he was facing “exclusion” from practising law in the Irish courts due to his “religious beliefs”.

Mr Burke, a brother of Enoch Burke, is a member of the Co Mayo-based evangelical Christian family known for legal entanglements.

Simeon Burke was detained on remand in prison after a Four Courts “melee” in 2023 during his brother’s dispute with Wilson’s Hospital School, Co Westmeath. His District Court conviction for a “volatile” breach of the peace and €300 fine was later quashed on appeal.

Neither Ms Davin nor Mr Burke replied immediately to voice messages and emails seeking comment for this article.

Ms Davin is a junior counsel since 2012. In addition to her specialisation in medical law and her general practice, her other areas of practice are in the commercial/chancery division and tort and personal injury law.

There was no comment from the Bar Council. It is understood, however, that Mr Burke’s pupillage will go ahead with Ms Davin as master.

In November, 2024, the Bar Council rejected a bid from an established barrister to join the list of masters so he could take on Mr Burke.

That application was made by Garry O’Halloran BL, a former Fine Gael councillor from Co Waterford. Mr O’Halloran attends court only as needed for cases and not every day, as would be required for him to take on a devil, as pupils are known.