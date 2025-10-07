More than 10% of Gaza’s population killed or injured: the cost of two years of war

An aerial view of destruction in central Gaza in August. Photograph: Diego Ibarra Sánchez/The New York Times

To mark the October 7th launch of Israel’s war on Gaza, the United Nations and international experts and agencies have assessed the costs of the two-year conflict. It was sparked after the raid on Israel by Hamas that killed 1,200 people and abducted 251. There are believed to be 48 hostages held in the Palestinian territory, only 20 of whom are thought to be alive

How many Palestinians in Gaza have been killed and wounded?

Brown University’s Costs of War project has reported 67,075 Gazans have been killed, directly and indirectly, and 169,430 injured, a combined total of 236,505 casualties. This amounts to about 10 per cent of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians.

How many Israeli soldiers have been killed since October 7th?

The Israeli defence ministry has reported that 1,152 soldiers have been killed during the conflict.

What is the impact on survivors in Gaza?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated that nearly 42,000 Gazans – a quarter of whom are children – have suffered life-changing injuries.

Some 15,600 seriously ill and wounded Gazans, including 3,800 children, await medical evacuation, according to WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. This is twice the number of patients evacuated since the war began.

What has been the psychological impact?

Palestinian refugee agency Unrwa has described high levels of trauma, depression and post-traumatic stress due to constant violence, repeated displacement and the lack of essentials. Half a million children have received psychological support,

How many Gazans have died from starvation and famine due to Israel’s blockade?

At least 459, including 154 children, according to the UN.

How many Palestinians have been displaced?

The Costs of War research put the figure for Gaza at 2,070,260.

How much physical devastation has been wreaked by the war?

Unrwa said about 80 per cent of structures across Gaza have been damaged or destroyed. Only four out of 22 Unrwa health centres are operational. Nearly 100 per cent of arable land has been ruined or is inaccessible and 90 per cent of water and sanitation infrastructure has been destroyed or damaged.

How has the war affected wellbeing?

Soap for cleansing and washing is unavailable for 60 per cent of households. Forty per cent of families live near waste dumps.

How have children fared?

Following his visit to Gaza, UN children’s fund spokesman James Elder said: “Gaza City remains home to tens of thousands of children. Shoeless children push grandparents in wheelchairs around rubble. Mothers carry children whose skin is bleeding from rashes. Children shudder at relentless air strikes. And children gaze skyward tracking the fire from helicopters and quadcopters.”

What is the state of the education system?

Some 2,300 schools, including 63 university buildings, have been destroyed. Nearly 658,000 school-aged children and 87,000 university students have no access to learning.

How many Palestinians are in Israeli prisons?

More than 10,800, including 450 minors and 87 women; 2,629 are imprisoned without charge or trial, according to Al Jazeera.