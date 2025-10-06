Na Fianna and Ballyboden both looking to double up in Dublin

Na Fianna's Conor McHugh celebrates after the final whistle in the Dublin SFC semi-final against Kilmacud Crokes. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

A possible Dublin double is on for either Na Fianna or Ballyboden St Enda’s after last Sunday’s injury-time drama at Parnell Park.

Both clubs staged comeback wins to book a place in the Dublin senior football championship final on Saturday, October 18th.

But they could also meet in the hurling decider too as both are involved in next Sunday’s small-ball semi-finals back at Parnell Park, with Ballyboden playing Lucan Sarsfields at 2pm and reigning champions Na Fianna facing Kilmacud Crokes at 4pm.

Na Fianna have won county senior titles in both codes in the past, but never in the same season. Their two hurling triumphs arrived in 2023 and 2024, while their five football crowns were achieved in 1969, 1979, 1999, 2000 and 2001.

Ballyboden previously claimed the historic double in 2009. They have won a total of seven hurling crowns – 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2018, while their four football titles were mined in 1995, 2009, 2015 and 2019.

Kilmacud Crokes are the last club to achieve a football and hurling double in the capital, with the Stillorgan outfit managing that feat back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

The 2022 finals are remembered very differently on Mobhi Road, though, as Na Fianna were the vanquished team in both finals. Such heartbreak was to be Ballyboden’s lot 12 months later when they were defeated in both of the 2023 deciders.

Na Fianna are currently enjoying the most successful period in their history, though the standout silverware has all been delivered by their hurlers, most notably the All-Ireland club title success last January.

Na Fianna manager Tom Gray. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The club was founded in 1955, so this is a special anniversary season.

“From the club’s point of view, in our 70th year, it’s just outstanding we are in the football final and hopefully the hurlers will go and do the job next week now too,” says Na Fianna senior football manager Tom Gray.

There is some crossover of dual players between the two teams, including Conor McHugh and Diarmuid Clerkin. McHugh, who lined out with the Dublin hurlers this season, played a key role in Sunday’s football triumph over Kilmacud.

“The reality is the hurlers have had a fantastic few years,” adds Gray. “Naturally I’m sure some of our lads are looking over the fence and saying, ‘Can we not do the same?’”

This year, Na Fianna’s hurlers are managed by Aidan Downes, who was part of Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s all-conquering management team and stepped up to the role of bainisteoir after Ó Ceallacháin took charge of the Dublin senior hurlers.

Na Fianna and Kilmacud have built up a huge rivalry on the hurling front in recent years. They have contested three of the last four Dublin SHC finals, Crokes winning in 2021 and 2022, with Na Fianna coming out on top in 2024.

Ballyboden also have a crossover of dual players, with Patrick Dunleavy and John McGuire among those involved in both panels.

Kilmacud Crokes' Craig Dias in action against Na Fianna's Jonny Cooper. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Meanwhile, on the football front, Na Fianna have allayed injury concerns around Jonny Cooper, who suffered a gash to the side of his head in the dying seconds of Sunday’s semi-final win over Crokes after the former Dublin captained was involved in a collision while battling for possession.

“He got a bang on the head, but he’s not too bad,” says Gray. “He’s an old soldier and what a man, the way he contested that ball was outstanding.”

However, Eoin Murchan’s availability for the football final is less certain after the speedster limped off with a muscular injury after just seven minutes in Sunday’s semi-final.

“It’s a quad injury, I don’t know [if he’ll be okay for the final] is the short answer. Hopefully he’ll be good enough, we’ll have to wait to see,” Gray adds.

Na Fianna played Ballyboden in the group stages of the championship when the Firhouse club annihilated Gray’s side by 17 points, 4-23 to 3-9.

“The first day out against Ballyboden was a very sobering experience,” the Na Fianna manager recalls. “There is always room for growth, even from this semi-final there is loads of room for growth.”

However, Ballyboden manager Eamon O’Reilly has played down the significance of that group game.

“Na Fianna have shown unbelievable character to get back to a final now after a result like that at the start,” he says.

“But we’ve played them enough times over the years to know that they are an exceptionally good team with exceptionally good players.

“They’re stronger now than they were at the start of the championship – Conor McHugh is back in, a few more lads like that. They’re an exceptional team.”