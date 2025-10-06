Gaelic Games

Dublin’s Hannah Tyrrell, Kate Sullivan nominated for Player of the Year after All-Ireland success

Galway’s Olivia Divilly completes Senior Player of the Year award shortlist

Dublin's Hannah Tyrrell celebrates after the final whistle of this year's All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football final against Meath. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Gordon Manning
Mon Oct 06 2025 - 14:55

Dublin forwards Hannah Tyrrell and Kate Sullivan have been nominated for the 2025 TG4 Senior Player of the Year, but beaten All-Ireland finalists Meath have failed to make the shortlist.

Galway’s Olivia Divilly completes the trio of nominees, with the winner to be revealed at the All-Star Awards banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 15th.

Tyrrell and Sullivan both starred for Dublin this season as they claimed the Brendan Martin Cup.

Tyrrell landed the Golden Boot Award as top scorer in the 2025 championship with a tally of 6-28, which included five points in Dublin’s All-Ireland final win over Meath.

Sullivan scored four points against the Royals and posted a total of 5-13 over the course of the summer.

Divilly was hugely impressive for Galway, who lost to Dublin in the semi-final, and was her side’s top scorer in the championship with 1-16. Galway’s Nicola Ward won the accolade last season.

Shortlisted for the Intermediate Player of the Year award is Aoife Horisk and Sorcha Gormley from Tyrone, and Westmeath’s Sarah Dillon.

The Junior Player of the Year nominees are Louth forwards Kate Flood and Céire Nolan, and Antrim attacker Theresa Mellon.

TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year nominees

  • Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin)
  • Kate Sullivan (Dublin)
  • Olivia Divilly (Galway)

TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year nominees

  • Aoife Horisk (Tyrone)
  • Sorcha Gormley (Tyrone)
  • Sarah Dillon (Westmeath)

TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year nominees

  • Theresa Mellon (Antrim)
  • Céire Nolan (Louth)
  • Kate Flood (Louth)
