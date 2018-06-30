Monaghan not forced to break sweat against Leitrim

Malachy O’Rourke’s side book a place in final round of qualifiers with ease
Monaghan’s Ryan Wylie gets a pass away under pressure from Ryan O’Rourke of Leitrim. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Monaghan’s Ryan Wylie gets a pass away under pressure from Ryan O’Rourke of Leitrim. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Monaghan 1-19 Leitrim 0-9

Monaghan outclassed a battling Leitrim side to win their Round 3 qualifier convincingly at a sun drenched Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday.

The teams looked evenly matched in the opening quarter, when Leitrim put it up to the Farney men but Monaghan did get a toehold as Conor McManus found his range from a from free and play while Conor McCarthy also chipped in with a point.

Leitrim’s Jack Heslin then fired over two Leitrim points while Emlyn Mulligan drew the sides level with his first score of the game. But when Fintan Kelly score a Monaghan point in the 19th minute it game them a lead they would never surrender.

After Kelly’s score, Monaghan added five unanswered points by the 31st minute with McCarthy hitting the target from both play and a placed ball while McManus (free), Rory Beggan (‘45’) and Karl O’ Connell all added a point each.

Before the break Leitrim’s Ryan O’Rourke and Monaghan’s McManus traded points with Malachy O’Rourke’s side leading by 0-10 to 0-4 at the interval.

After the restart Monaghan continued to outgun Leitrim and raced further ahead points from Colin Walshe, McManus and Beggan (‘45’).

Leitrim managed to reduce the deficit slightly with points from Ryan O’Rourke and Paddy Maguire but the visitors stayed in complete command and were never really threatened, O’Rourke afforded the luxury of brining in six second half substitutes as his got a run out.

Monaghan: R Beggan (0-2, 2 ‘45s); K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie (0-1); D Ward (0-1), C Walshe (0-1), K O’Connell (0-1); N Kearns, D Hughes; R McAnespie, D Malone, F Kelly (0-1); C McCarthy (1-3, 0-3 frees), T Kerr, C McManus (0-5, 0-3 frees). Subs: O Duffy for T Kerry (34 mins), S Carey for Malone (44), P McKenna (0-2) for Kelly (47), N McAdam for Hughes (49), D Mone for Boyle (54), J McCarron (0-2, 0-1 free) for McManus (60).

Leitrim: D McKiernan; P Maguire (0-1), J Mitchell, M McWeeney; J Rooney, S Quinn, N Plunkett; A Flynn, J Heslin (0-2); D Rooney, R O’Rourke (0-2), B Gallagher; E Mulligan (0-4, 0-4 frees), D Wrynn, D Moran. Subs: D. McGovern for Gallagher (34); C. McGloin for Plunkett (HT); A. Armstrong to Mitchell (54); D. Flynn for Moran (55); E. Ward for Heslin (60); N. McWeeney for J. Rooney (67); J. Gilheaney for Wrynn (72).

Referee: N. Cullen (Fermanagh).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.