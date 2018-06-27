GAA release statement explaining Kildare v Mayo venue furore

The meeting of Cavan and Tyrone will now take place at Brewster Park, Enniskillen
Kildare will host Mayo in Newbridge on Saturday. Photograph: Inpho

Kildare will host Mayo in Newbridge on Saturday. Photograph: Inpho

 

Following the GAA’s decision to return home advantage to Kildare for their round three qualifier on Saturday, the association has released a statement explaining their decision.

Kildare were drawn out as the home team to face Mayo on Monday morning, however the GAA’s CCCC decided to move the game to Croke Park due to capacity concerns. Kildare released a statement, with team manager Cian O’Neill also explaining his team’s standpoint to the media, in which they stated they were refusing to play in Croke Park. On Wednesday they got their wish as the fixture was confirmed as a 7pm throw-in at St Conleth’s Park.

GAA statement: “The GAA can confirm that the GAA football All-Ireland senior championship round three meeting of Kildare and Mayo will take place in St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge on Saturday evening at 7pm.

“Following discussions with the Kildare county committee and An Garda Síochána in recent days, upgraded match-day and traffic management plans involving extra stewarding and Gardaí will be put in place to cater for the large crowds expected at the venue before the game.

“The GAA wishes to point out that the decision by the CCCC to fix the game for Croke Park originally was based on serious concerns around the health and safety of patrons attending the fixture. The CCCC has received assurances that these issues will be adequately addressed.

“The original capacity of 8,200 remains in place. Both Kildare and Mayo County Committees will receive 1,500 tickets each for club distribution. The remainder will be used to meet the needs of players, season ticket holders and sponsors.

“The GAA can also confirm that the meeting of Cavan and Tyrone will now take place at Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

“Tickets purchased for the Croke Park double-header fixture will not be valid for these games and a refund process from the point of purchase has been put in place.

“Supporters without tickets are urged not to come to St Conleth’s Park on Saturday. Tickets for the new fixtures will be priced at €20 (adults) and €5 (juveniles).”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.