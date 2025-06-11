Woman felt ‘utterly violated’ after sexual assault on Luas on way to concert

Abdiweli Ali (24) was jailed for eight months for a broad-daylight sexual assault following a trial at Dublin District Court. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

“My life has changed completely since that day. I feel disgusted and utterly violated,” were the words of a woman traumatised after a man stood behind her on a crowded Luas tram and soiled her dress with his semen.

Security guard Abdiweli Ali (24) was jailed for eight months for the broad-daylight sexual assault on June 10th last year.

Dublin District Court heard it happened as the woman and her friend travelled to the Three Arena for a Smashing Pumpkins concert.

Describing it as an “appalling offence”, Judge Gráinne Malone stated she had to ensure women could travel safely on public transport without being violated in this way, and there had to be a deterrent.

Ali, from Somalia, came to Ireland in 2020, claiming he had fled from terrorist groups.

He denied the sexual assault allegation for a year and changed his plea shortly before his trial was due to start.

Garda Colm Maguire played CCTV footage and described how Ali and the victim, in her late 20s, boarded the tram at the Busáras Luas stop at 7.20pm. It was jam-packed, and Ali stood behind her for the eight-minute trip.

“At one point during the journey, the injured party felt something wet on the back of her leg but didn’t have enough room to check what it actually was while on the Luas.”

On arrival at The Point Luas stop with her friend, she checked her skirt and found what she suspected to be semen on her skirt.

Ali also got off and ran to a taxi to take him to work.

She reported it to gardaí on the beat in the area, and her skirt was later sent for forensic examination, confirming her suspicion.

A large amount of CCTV was gathered during the investigation, and the accused was the only male identified as a suspect.

Garda Maguire spotted Ali on June 27th at O’Connell Street and recognised him.

He was arrested and questioned but made no admissions.

However, a DNA sample from Ali matched the sample from the skirt.

The court heard Ali had no prior convictions.

In a powerful impact statement the victim recalled how she was heading to the concert with her friend. “We were not talking to men or wearing anything provocative. I was just going on the Luas with my friend, as I have on many different occasions.

“I thought I had no reason to doubt my safety as I was in a public space on a busy Luas in broad daylight.

“As a woman, I have always been wary of drunk men, rowdy men and creepy men. Now I am wary of every man and even every person.”

Mr Mulvany told the judge that his client, who did not address the court and could not explain his actions, was ashamed and recognised the distress caused.

Ali offered an “unreserved apology” through the barrister.

The court heard Ali claimed he came to Ireland five years ago to avoid “various terrorist gangs trying to recruit young people into their organisations”.

He was allowed to stay, trained and obtained a security guard’s license. Ali worked in that role for two years and was posted at an International Protection Accommodation Services centre until this allegation came to light.