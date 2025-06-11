Casement Park rebuild receives boost with £50m allocation from UK government

The UK government has allocated £50 million to support the redevelopment of Casement Park in west Belfast.

The money was included in the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’ spending review, which outlines the Government’s spending plans over the coming years.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it is now time to get the GAA stadium built.

Plans for a 34,000-capacity stadium have been mired in uncertainty because of a major funding gap of around £150 million.

The UK government announcement includes £50 million to support the stadium being developed over four years.

Ms O’Neill said: “Casement Park is an Executive flagship project and is more than just a sporting venue — it will serve as an economic driver for the surrounding communities and region, creating jobs and attracting investment.

“Today’s commitment of substantial funding from the British government marks an enormous step forward. It is time for all of us to pull together to now get Casement built.”

The GAA has welcomed the funding.

The sporting body which has 250,000 members in Ulster has said that, following the Irish Government’s partnership funding, the contribution of the UK Government is a crucial milestone that will be a key catalyst in the final delivery of its provincial stadium.

The GAA said the UK Government’s support was a recognition of the long-standing commitments given to redevelop Casement Park and, despite the missed opportunity of the EURO 2028 Championships, the goodwill and resolve of the GAA in providing Casement Park as a host venue.

Jarlath Burns, GAA president said, “We welcome this important and significant investment and we thank the Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, the Chancellor of The Exchequer, Rachel Reeves and the UK Government for their positive and generous contribution to ensure that our provincial stadium at Casement Park is finally realised.

“From taking office, the Secretary of State has been clear that Casement Park needs to be delivered. He recognised the GAA’s commitment and goodwill in sharing venues for the benefit of everyone in our society, dating back to the Maze Long Kesh project, and more recently offering Casement Park as a EURO 2028 Championship venue. His support and that of the UK government now represents a critical opportunity to finish this NI Executive flagship project, delivering the last remaining stadium of the 14-year Regional Stadia Programme, and helping to leave a lasting legacy not only for the Gaels of Antrim and Ulster, but for all of society.”

Michael Geoghegan, President of Ulster GAA added: “With this announcement there is now growing momentum and belief that Antrim’s home and Ulster’s provincial stadium is a step closer.

“We look forward to the project getting started and hosting some of the largest, most exciting and significant games on the island of Ireland while also significantly adding to economic recovery and regeneration in Belfast and beyond.”