Healthcare data giant inks deal for offices at Galway’s Bonham Quay

Healthcare date specialist Datavant has signed a new long-term lease on offices at Bonham Quay, the €105 million mixed-use scheme developed by Gerry Barrett’s Edward Capital in partnership with Signal Capital in Galway City.

The company has agreed a deal for two penthouse floors in the second phase of the development on a 15-year lease, with a break option in year 10. While the rent level has not been disclosed by the letting agent, Cushman & Wakefield, Datavant is understood to be paying about €40 per sq ft for the 15,000sq ft of office space it will occupy. The accommodation will serve as the company’s new global research and design centre. Datavant’s long-term commitment to Galway is being supported by the IDA.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Datavant employs more than 8,000 people globally. According to its website, the company currently handles more than 60 million healthcare records, allowing them to move between more than 70,000 hospitals and clinics. Its technology, it says, is availed of by approximately 75 per cent of the 100 largest health systems, along with over 300 real-world data partners.

Datavant’s decision to locate its research and design centre at Bonham Quay was informed, according to the company, by the expertise available locally in the areas of health technology and life sciences. Some 125 jobs are expected to be created at its new Galway office between now and the end of 2027.

Commenting on Datavant’s decision to locate at Bonham Quay, Paddy McDonald, director at Edward Capital, said: “It’s a testament to the campus’s appeal for world-class organisations that Datavant have chosen Bonham Quay for their new global R&D Centre. Galway City’s skilled talent pool and vibrant enterprise culture make it an ideal location.”

Colman McCarthy of Signal Capital added: “Signing another high-quality international corporate tenant at a record rent for the Galway market further cements Bonham Quay’s position as the number one office destination in the west of Ireland.”

The existing occupiers at Bonham Quay include Genesys International, Diligent Corporation, Signify Health, and Liberty IT.

Bonham Quay will, upon completion, comprise of 34,405sq m (370,332sq ft) of office, retail, restaurant and cultural space capable of accommodating some 2,600 workers. The former industrial site is being developed by Edward Capital Limited, is designed by BDP Architects and is managed by Cushman and Wakefield. In terms of its sustainability, the scheme has been designed to achieve LEED Gold, and NZEB (nearly zero energy building) compliance and an A3 Ber rating.