Last kick of the match sends Cavan final to a replay

Kingscourt Stars denied victory by Mark Stuart’s injury-time point for Crosserlough

Kingscourt Stars’ Sean Burke and Patrick O’Reilly of Crosserlough contest a kickout. Photograph: Inpho

Kingscourt Stars’ Sean Burke and Patrick O’Reilly of Crosserlough contest a kickout. Photograph: Inpho

 

Crosserlough 2-12 Kingscourt Stars 2-12

Crosserlough midfielder Mark Stuart’s 66th minute point denied Kingscourt Stars a first Cavan SFC title since 2015, forcing a replay.

Adrian Smith’s goal on 16 minutes put Crosserlough into a 1-5 to 0-1 lead, but underdogs Kingscourt used their superior experience to steady the ship and hang in there.

Padraig Faulkner goaled two minutes before half time to cut Crosserlough’s interval lead to just three points (1-7 to 1-4). But Kingscourt were back on the ropes within one minute of the restart when Cian Boylan latched onto a shot that dropped short, turned and goaled.

The momentum turned again however and Kevin Curtis fisted a goal after 52 minutes to catapult the Stars into the lead (2-10 to 2-8) for the first time in the match.

Crosserlough - without a blue riband title since 1972 - kept their nerve though after David Shalvey’s peach of a score, Stuart’s ice-cool finish brought the thrilling tie to a close.

Crosserlough: B Malocca: J Cooke, P O’Reilly, D Shalvey (0-1); S McVeety, C Rehill, C Boylan (1-0); J Smith (0-1), M Stuart (0-1); S McManus, B Boylan (0-1, 0-1 free), D Gaffney; A Smith (1-1), P Lynch (0-6, 0-6 frees), S Smith (0-1).

Subs: Pierce Smith for S Mc Manus (40 mins); R Galligan for D Gaffney (46 mins); Peter Smith for A Smith (58 mins); E Boylan for S McVeety (64 mins).

Kingscourt Stars: D McKenna; C McKeon, A Clarke, K Farrelly; S Duffy, P Meade, J Oates; S Burke, P Corrigan (0-1); B Tully (0-1), P Tinnelly (0-1), K Curtis (1-1, 0-1 free); C Shekleton (0-1, 0-1 free), P Faulkner (1-0), B Reilly (0-7, 0-4 frees).

Subs: O Cunningham for S Burke (46).

Referee: C Dourneen (Ballinagh)

