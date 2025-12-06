Protesters throw crumble and custard at Crown Jewels in Tower of London

Two supporters of Take Back Power smother dessert over the cabinet containing the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London. Photograph: Take Back Power/PA

Four protesters have been arrested after custard and apple crumble was thrown at a display case containing the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London.

Take Back Power, which describes itself as a new non-violent civil-resistance group, claimed it was behind the act.

Footage shared by the group showed one demonstrator removing the large foil tray of crumble from a bag and then slamming it against the glass protecting the Imperial State Crown.

Another then repeatedly poured a tub of bright yellow custard on the front of the case.

The demonstrators then opened their coats to show their T-shirt slogans which read “Take Back Power” before one shouted “Democracy has crumbled” and another shouted “Britain is broken. We’ve come here to the jewels of the nation to take back power.”.

Surprised tourists could be seen reacting to the stunt which happened on Saturday morning, while a Tower of London worker quickly approached shouting: “Excuse me, excuse me”, as she radioed for help.

The Jewel House at the tower was closed to the public while the police investigations continued.

The crown – the famous symbol of the British monarchy – is used at state openings of the United Kingdom’s Parliament.

King Charles, pictured with Queen Camilla, wears the Imperial State Crown during the state opening of the UK's parliament in 2023. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty

Lighter than St Edward’s Crown – the Coronation Crown – the Imperial State Crown was worn by King Charles III as he left Westminster Abbey on his coronation day in 2023 and during his appearance on the palace balcony.

It was originally made for the coronation of his grandfather, George VI, in 1937 and contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, four rubies and 269 pearls and weighs over a kilogram.

Take Back Power, which targeted the city’s Ritz Hotel on Wednesday by emptying bags of manure next to its Christmas tree, said it carried out the stunt to demand the British government establishes a permanent citizens’ assembly – a “House of the People” – with the power to “tax extreme wealth and fix Britain”.

London’s Metropolitan Police said: “Four protesters have been arrested following criminal damage at the Tower of London.

“Police were called at 09.48hrs on Saturday, December 6th, to the Tower of London following reports of criminal damage to a display case containing the State Crown.

“It was reported that four protesters threw suspected food on to the case before two left the scene.

“Officers worked closely with City of London Police and security officers. And four people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They have taken into custody.” – Press Association