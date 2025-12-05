GAA club finals: Ballyboden can maintain capital run, while Ballyhale eye another shot at top

Ross McGarry of Ballyboden St Enda's kicks a score against Castletown in the Leinster Club SFC quarter-final at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho

Saturday

Leinster club SF final: Athy (Kildare) v Ballyboden St Enda’s (Dublin), Croke Park, 4.30 – The vice-like grip that Dublin teams have exerted on Leinster for nearly a decade – 10 titles in 12 seasons – makes this a daunting engagement for Athy. That remains the case even though their opponents, Ballyboden, were not considered obvious contenders in the county championship.

Athy had to overcome the five-in-a-row aspirations of Naas in Kildare, but did so and have impressed in the provincial championship so far.

The Dublin champions were expected to be tested in Tullamore last week but a first-half blitz all but closed the argument. To their credit, the Offaly champions put in a creditable third quarter, but they couldn’t live with their opponents in the final quarter.

Athy have been equally impressive against opponents. Summerhill, without leading forward Eoghan Frayne, competed in the first half of the quarter-final. However, they were overrun thereafter.

Centrefield will be a battle. David Hyland, the Kildare veteran, was excellent against Portarlington in the semi-final, whereas Céin D’Arcy has been a key performer for Boden.

Up front, another experienced forward, Niall Kelly, shot 0-10 in the semi-final, while Kevin Feely is an option everywhere from the middle third to target-man forward. Defensively, the sides have similar records although Athy’s is marginally better. They are marshalled in this sector by Tyrone All-Ireland winner Cathal McCarron and given a bit of turbo by wing back Seán Moore.

The Dubliners have full back and captain Shane Clayton fit again. They have been excellent up front, with former All Star Colm Basquel and Dublin colleague Ross McGarry delivering some terrific displays.

It’s hard to look past Ballyboden, simply because Dublin clubs have been so dominant. Athy look to have counterweights to their opponents’ strengths but the command of the win over Tullamore was ominous. Verdict: Ballyboden

Leinster club SH final: Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v St Martin’s (Wexford), Croke Park, 6.30 – The Wexford champions probably wanted Clough-Ballacolla not to be so competitive against Ballyhale in the semi-final, as the Kilkenny aristocrats will be fully tuned in for this.

TJ Reid continues to turn on the style for Ballyhale Shamrocks in the autumn of his career. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Saturday evening is the first time the clubs have met in six years.

That day was a bit of a trial by fire for the Wexford champions - and most of the current crop were playing. But Ballyhale aren’t what they were – a third of the 2019 team have moved on – and we can assume that what didn’t kill Martin’s will make them stronger.

The arrival, over the past two years, of Barry O’Connor to join the family firm in attack has been a great addition to the team. His athleticism and physicality have made him a quality ball winner and a real challenge for the evergreen veteran, Joey Holden, who will have noted Rian Boran’s effective job for Naas in the semi-final.

Cousin Rory O’Connor has led the way and his brother Jack has completed the three-pronged strikeforce.

Adrian Mullen’s ongoing injury travails have come at a bad time for Ballyhale, but they are justified favourites. Four-time All-Ireland winners in the past 10 years, they have TJ Reid still in galvanising mode. His touch, scoring and work rate are at times astonishing for a 38-year old.

Some of his newer colleagues have brought energy to the season so far, but realistically, this could be the club’s last shot at the top for a while.

For all the dynamism and momentum of Martin’s, it’s hard to go against Ballyhale. Verdict: Ballyhale

Sunday

Munster club SF final: Daingean Uí Chúis (Kerry) v St Finbarr’s (Cork), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1.30 – Any market trading on this would have lurched at the news that Mark O’Connor had been given another day pass by his AFL club Geelong. On paper, Dingle have a great centrefield of O’Connor and Barry Dan O’Sullivan, but on grass – or, at this time of year, mud – one was due in Australia and the other out of action with injury.

These days, football teams need functioning men in the middle, given the new hazard of the 40-metre kick-outs. This is especially the case when the Cork champions have Ian Maguire in such a dominant vein of form. He is partnered by dual phenomenon Brian Hayes, who got up for three goals two weeks ago.

Brian Hayes of St Finbarr's greets supporters after his team's victory against Éire Óg Ennis in the Munster Club SFC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

O’Connor’s presence is vital if the Kerry champions are to service a sharp attack led by the Geaneys, Paul, Conor and Niall.

The teams are well balanced. Two years ago, the Kerry club was left stunned after then Cork champions, Castlehaven, somehow won the title, having trailed for nearly all of normal time and then stretched it out to penalties – all on an ice rink of a pitch.

That will be a motivation but Finbarr’s won Munster just three years ago.

Neither were stretched in the semi-finals, although Clonmel gave Finbarr’s plenty of it in the quarters. The Cork side, with Jimmy Barry-Murphy on the sideline, have had a good year. In Steven Sherlock, they possess a forward who can make things happen. Verdict: St Finbarr’s