Three children among 11 killed in mass shooting at South African bar

The shooting happened at an unlicensed bar in the Saulsville township west of Pretoria, according to a statement from the South African Police Services. Photograph: Alamy/PA

At least 11 people, including three children, were killed in a mass shooting at a bar in a township near the South African administrative capital of Pretoria, police said on Saturday.

Another 14 people were wounded and taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the South African Police Services.

Police did not give details of the ages of those injured.

The shooting happened at an unlicensed bar in the Saulsville township west of Pretoria in the early hours of Saturday.

The children killed were a three-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Police said they are searching for three suspects. —Associated Press