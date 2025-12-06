Weather to remain unsettled over weekend with rain and strong winds

A pedestrian walks along the quays on a wet and windy afternoon in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

The weather in Ireland is forecast to remain unsettled in the coming days with showers, heavier outbreaks of rain and the potential for strong winds at times, says Met Éireann.

Saturday will be generally breezy with scattered showers merging to longer spells of rain at times.

Brighter intervals will develop as the day goes on, with the rain and showers becoming increasingly confined to Ulster by evening. Highest temperatures will be in the region of eight to 12 degrees.

Sunday is predicted to start cloudy, with outbreaks of rain, drizzle and occasional heavy bursts. It will be brighter with clearer intervals and scattered showers with temperatures ranging from eight to 12 degrees.

Monday will start out dry and bright for many with sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy. Cloud will increase from the southwest through the day, with rain moving into the southwest towards evening. The highest afternoon temperatures will be in the region of eight to 12 degrees.

Current indications from Met Éireann suggest a wet and breezy night on Monday night with rain becoming widespread overnight with some heavy falls leading to localised flooding. Lowest temperatures of six to 10 degrees are expected.

Widespread rain is expected to clear to showers on Tuesday morning with sunny spells and heavy showers gradually extending from the west. Highest afternoon temperatures could range from 10 to 13 degrees.

Wednesday is forecast to be a breezy day with sunshine and scattered showers, some heavy and prolonged, with a chance of hail and thunder, mainly in the west and north.

Highest temperatures could be from eight to 11 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west winds, with gales or strong gales near northwestern coasts, gradually easing later.

The further outlook for the week is for the weather to remain unsettled with more rain and showers likely and the risk of strong winds at times.