Dublin 2-17 Tyrone 1-14: Dublin player ratings

Stephen Cluxton

Bit of a wobble early on with his kick-outs, enough to give Tyrone encouragement. One gorgeous ping to McCaffrey settled him and led to Dublin’s first point from play. Faultless thereafter. Rating: 7

Philly McMahon

His role is mostly keeping opposition forwards honest these days. Skipped forward to take a couple of shots, one wide, one blocked. Gave away a silly penalty when the game was dead. Rating: 5

Cian O’Sullivan

Looked rocky along with the rest of the Dublin defence in the opening quarter. Pulled his hamstring a few steps after getting turned by Connor McAliskey and was gone on 26 minutes. Rating: 5

Eoin Murchan

Terrific in his first All-Ireland final. Shut Niall Sludden down just as comprehensively as in Omagh earlier in the summer. Got the better of Mark Bradley and Lee Brennan as well. Rating: 8

Dublin’s Eoin Murchan holds off Tyrone’s Connor McAliskey. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

John Small

Another All-Ireland final, another red card. Did his spoiling job on Peter Harte to the letter but the theatrics do him no credit. Tried to get Harte sent off, got the line himself instead. Rating: 5

Jonny Cooper

Had some hassle with Mark Bradley early on but recovered to boss the Dublin defence, especially when O’Sullivan went off. Pulled off one magnificent block in the first half. Rating: 8

Jack McCaffrey

Slayed the ghost of last year’s final with a display that was full of bucking, careering menace. Even a fly-hack on a loose ball near the end found a grateful pair of Dublin hands. Rating: 8

Brian Fenton

A peach of a footballer. Had Conor Meyler in his face - and more - throughout the first half but just brushed off the attention and eased into the game. Put up his usual two points. Rating: 8

James McCarthy

The beating heart of the Dublin team. Athletic and competitive as ever in midfield and when Colm Cavanagh was switch to full-forward, went back to marshal the square. Rating: 7

James McCarthy closes down Tyrone’s Cathal McShane. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Niall Scully

Capped a brilliant season with another goal, stealing in off the wing just as he did against Donegal in the Super-8s and Galway in the semi-final. Finisher rather than provider this time. Rating: 8

Con O’Callaghan

His best performance all year, even if he didn’t mark it with a score. Full of hungry running that stretched the Tyrone defence. His dummy to set up the Scully goal was sublime. Rating: 8

Brian Howard

Not quite the all-singing, all-dancing Howard of earlier in the summer but hardly put a foot wrong either. Came out of defence with one soaring catch late on as Tyrone rained high ball. Rating: 7

Paul Mannion

Man of the match candidate. If the penalty decision was debateable, his dispatch of it wasn’t. Pulled off a fine tackle on the edge of his own square as well. Terrific game. Rating: 8

Ronan McNamee tries to tackle Dublin’s Paul Mannion. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ciarán Kilkenny

Quiet for the first 15 minutes but when he came into it, was his usual productive, industrious self. Tyrone sacrificed Tiernan McCann to try and stop him but Kilkenny wouldn’t be denied. Rating: 8

Dean Rock

Two early frees went askew but he didn’t let it know him off his game. Scored three points from play - two of them in that period just after his misses, showing serious nerve. Rating: 7

Substitutes

Mick Fitzsimons was an upgrade on O’Sullivan, Cormac Costello almost scored a goal with his first involvement. Kevin McManamon and Michael Darragh Macauley made hay as the game wound down. Rating: 7

Management

Four-in-a-row - what quibbles can you possibly make? Starting O’Sullivan was a risk that didn’t pay off but otherwise, they were themselves - relentless, unerring, barely a hair out of place. Rating: 9