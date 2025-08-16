Man (50s) dies in Co Antrim hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch. Photograph: Mark Marlow/EPA

A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run collision in Co Antrim.

Another man has been arrested in connection with the incident which occurred in the Ballyeaston Road area of Ballyclare on Friday night.

Detective Chief Inspector O’Loan said: “Shortly before 10.35pm, it was reported that two pedestrians, one male and one female, were struck by a car which failed to stop at the scene.

“The male, aged in his 50s sadly died as a result of his injuries.

“The female, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital for her injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“One male has been arrested in respect of the collision and remains in police custody.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch with case reference number 1771 15/08/25. - PA