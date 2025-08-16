Catherine Connolly says we ‘cannot trust’ the US, England and France

Presidential election candidate Catherine Connolly: 'The US, England and France are deeply entrenched in an arms industry which causes bloodshed across the world – as a staunch advocate for neutrality, this behaviour must be condemned.' Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Presidential election candidate Catherine Connolly has said the European Union has “lost its moral compass” and that we “cannot trust” the United States, England and France. She said Irish people should resist a “trend towards imperialism” in the EU, as the bloc is becoming “increasingly militarised”.

Ms Connolly, the only confirmed candidate for the upcoming election, has also renewed her criticism of Russia, Nato and countries such as the US,, the UK and France, when asked about her stance on certain international issues.

Setting out her position in response to questions posed by The Irish Times, Ms Connolly said: “The US, England and France are deeply entrenched in an arms industry which causes bloodshed across the world – as a staunch advocate for neutrality, this behaviour must be condemned.”

[ What Catherine Connolly says on Ukraine, the EU and SyriaOpens in new window ]

During a Dáil speech last February Ms Connolly referred to Government plans to scrap the “triple lock” on the deployment of Irish troops abroad – a proposal she opposes, arguing it threatens Ireland’s neutrality. She agreed with another contributor that there are countries “we certainly cannot trust” adding: “America is one of those and England and France are others.

“What is behind their motivation is simply an arms industry, more war” and “making huge profits”. She said: “That needs to be called out over and over.”

The left-wing Independent TD is the only confirmed candidate in the race for Áras an Uachtaráin after Fine Gael politician Mairead McGuinness dropped out for health reasons.

Ms Connolly, who has the backing of the Social Democrats, Labour and People Before Profit to enter the election, has long been a campaigner for Irish neutrality and has been vocal on the horror of the war in Gaza.

Her stance on global issues such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine are coming under scrutiny now that she is running for president.

The Galway West TD has condemned Russia and branded its president Vladimir Putin a “dictator” during Dáil statements on the conflict and has spoken of the need to “show solidarity with the people of Ukraine”.

She has also strongly criticised the Nato military alliance, accusing it of engaging in “warmongering” on the eve of the conflict.

In response to questions on this, Ms Connolly said: “Russia is conducting an illegal invasion of Ukraine – it must immediately end its horrific assault.”

She also said: “I have criticised Nato as its warmongering and escalation towards conflict over the years is at odds with achieving peace in regions across the world.”

She accused US president Donald Trump of “supporting Israel trampling on international law and reducing Gaza to nothing”.

Asked if she would meet Mr Trump should he visit Ireland, Ms Connolly replied: “If elected, I would meet all heads of state as mandated by the Constitution and the office of president.”

She also said

she supports the EU but argued that it has “lost sight of its foundations: a project developed to promote and preserve peace”.

She contended that: “The EU has become increasingly militarised under the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen and the European People’s Party – this direction can only bring pain.

“As Irish people, we must resist this trend towards imperialism and show support for Palestine and Ukraine as Europeans.

“The EU has lost its moral compass.”

Meanwhile, Ms Connolly has also been joined by former Independent TD Maureen O’Sullivan in defending a 2018 trip they took to Syria with then-fellow TDs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace at a time when brutal dictator Bashar al-Assad was still in power and a civil war was raging.

Ms O’Sullivan said the trip was “humanitarian visit” insisting: “We weren’t going there to support Assad.”