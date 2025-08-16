Stephen Brannigan funeral: ‘Disease of unease and anxiety’ paralysing Northern Ireland, priest says

Stephen Brannigan has been remembered as a 'kind and thoughtful' person. Photograph: Facebook

A man found who was killed in Co Down last weekend has been remembered at his funeral as a “kind and thoughtful” person who helped others.

The body of Stephen Brannigan (56) was found in a house in Marian Park, Downpatrick last Sunday afternoon shortly after Fr John Murray was attacked at the town’s St Patrick’s Church.

A man appeared in court earlier this week charged with the murder of Mr Brannigan and attempted murder of Fr Murray.

Mr Brannigan’s funeral Mass took place on Saturday at St Brigid’s Church, Downpatrick.

The service was attended by his family members, neighbours, public representatives and emergency service workers.

In a homily, Fr Timothy Bartlett said the community had been left “numb, dazed and brokenhearted” following the events of last weekend.

“Last Sunday, as news of the tragic events of Stephen’s murder, and Fr John’s attempted murder, began to break, what a very different, what a shocking and very brutal world confronted us,” he said.

Fr Bartlett said Mr Brannigan lived a life marked by a “remarkable kindness”.

The Mass heard one of his hobbies was flying planes online “often into the early hours of the morning” and that he was being buried in the kit of his “beloved Liverpool Football Club”.

“So, if there is a kit clash in heaven today, Stephen will be unmistakable as a definite Liverpool FC man. I am sure he would be very pleased about that.”

He said Mr Brannigan would “be the first to admit” he was not a “perfect human being”.

However, he added that “the more recent years of his life were marked by a remarkable kindness, a gentle neighbourliness and a deep love for those who were close to him”.

“Yes, Stephen literally went around this historic town of Downpatrick doing good, often quietly, with no fuss and no expectation of return. Stephen loved and Stephen was loved.”

Fr Bartlett said Mr Brannigan and his late wife Dorenda’s greatest joy in life were their daughters Ciara and Gemma, and through them their “beloved grandchildren” Sophie, Lily, Conor, Clodagh, Holly and Ruairi.

He read out tributes from Mr Brannigan’s grandchildren, who remembered him as “the best grandad” who “spoiled” them and also made a great shepherd’s pie.

The priest called on those gathered to remember the words of Liverpool’s anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone, adding: “As we say our earthly farewell, we say to you Stephen, ‘walk on’.”

In relation to Fr Murray, Fr Bartlett said the hearts of the community were broken that “such a gentle and prayerful man should have been subjected” to a serious assault.

“As you continue to recover in hospital, we send you our love, our thoughts and our prayers.”

Fr Bartlett also criticised a “disease of unease and anxiety that is paralysing” society in Northern Ireland, adding that services that previously provided a culture of safety and respect are “under-resourced and broke”.

“Am I the only who feels that there is growing culture of aggression and violence creeping like a cancer through the bones of our families, our towns and our society, in which nothing and no one is sacred any more?” he asked.

“Am I the only one who yearns for a little more gentleness, a little more civility, a little more courtesy, a little more neighbourliness and community, and a little more compassion and care?”

Fr Bartlett said it was time to ask hard questions about how to address violence in society, suggesting a civic forum envisaged under the Belfast Agreement should be convened.

Hugh Malone (30), of no fixed address but from the Belfast area, appeared via video-link at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of Mr Brannigan and the attempted murder of Fr Murray. – PA