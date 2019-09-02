David Clifford wins Jonny Cooper duel to turn the game for Kerry
Kingdom star drew key fouls but didn’t kick on against Dublin’s 14 men after the break
Jonny Cooper fouls David Clifford before being sent off during Dublin’s All-Ireland final draw with Kerry. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
One of the suspicions that travelled with Dublin through their unbeatable years was that they didn’t fancy dealing with the high, dropping ball into Stephen Cluxton’s square.
It was said so often but observed so seldom that it had become a kind of cliché.