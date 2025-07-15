UK’s Labour government facing backbench revolt over plan to repeal Troubles Legacy Act

British prime minister Keir Starmer is under pressure to change tack on plans to repeal the Legacy Act. Photograph: Isabel Infantes, WPA Pool/Getty Images

A significant rebellion is brewing in the UK’s Labour Party over plans by Keir Starmer’s government to repeal the Legacy Act that gave immunity to British soldiers and others for acts committed during the Troubles.

The UK’s veterans minister, Alistair Carns, is reported to be threatening to resign if the UK government goes ahead and strips British soldiers of their immunity.

Backbenchers in Labour seats in working-class areas where lots of former soldiers live – Labour’s so-called Red Wall in England’s midlands and north – are also understood to be putting pressure on the UK government to change tack.

Labour MPs who spoke to The Irish Times on Tuesday night speculated the UK government could pull the Bill to head off yet another backbench rebellion, or else water it down to assuage rebels while appearing to avoid another humiliating U-turn. Backbench rebellions recently forced Downing Street to back down on welfare cuts.

It is understood that Morgan McSweeney, the Corkman who is UK prime minister’s chief of staff, has become personally involved in the issue. SDLP MP Colum Eastwood is believed to be preparing to challenge Mr Starmer on the issue in the House of Commons on Wednesday and ask him to restate his commitment to the repeal plan during prime minister’s questions.

In a story first reported by the Times newspaper in London on Tuesday, Mr Carns, a former Royal Marine, is believed to have threatened to resign in talks with Hilary Benn, the Northern Ireland Secretary who is overseeing legislation to repeal the Legacy Act.

Labour MPs who spoke to The Irish Times acknowledged that a serious problem was brewing for Mr Starmer’s government over the issue. “It’s all f**ked,” said one.

Mr Benn is due to publish legislation to repeal the Legacy Act in coming weeks. MPs debated the issue in Westminster Hall on Monday after a petition was filed with 175,000 signatures calling on the government not to repeal the Act. Irish-linked MPs and political observers were said to be despondent after the debate, at which Mr Carns was present.

If the UK government chooses not to face down the rebels and if it pulls or waters down its plans – which were a manifesto commitment – it will also complicate relations with the Irish Government, which had long opposed the immunity plan.

Earlier on Tuesday Downing Street told Westminster reporters the UK government was in “lockstep” on the issue. The Irish Times has sought a more detailed response from Mr Starmer’s office.