Cork complete underage double as Galway suffer another minor final reverse

Cork 3-20 Galway 3-14

Turns out the death notice for Cork football dispatched earlier this year was wildly premature.

Doom and gloom cloaked the county following the flagship senior team’s relegation to Division 3 of the National League.

Bobbie O’Dwyer’s minors didn’t do much for Rebel morale either when they began the summer with a 16-point shellacking from Kerry. They would lose to the Kingdom again in the Munster final.

Yet months later, fresh off the seniors redeeming themselves by reaching the Super 8s, Cork are All-Ireland minor champions, the U-20 title already tucked away.

Cork’s Conor Corbett celebrates scoring their second goal of the game to force extra-time. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The minor final mirrored the team’s season; a slow start followed by a gradual improvement and, after extra-time, an eventual climax.

In a frenzied finale to normal time, captain Conor Corbett’s goal four minutes into stoppage time levelled the game and forced extra-time. The strike arrived just moments after Galway sub Niall Cunningham had netted to put his team three points clear.

Strangely, the extra 20 minutes didn’t carry any of the same drama with Cork beginning it by scoring an unanswered 1-3 to all but seal their 11th title, moving them joint level with Dublin on the roll of honour.

Substitute Ryan O’Donovan scored that extra-time goal for Cork and added two more points while Michael O’Neill scored three points for the young Rebels in the additional period.

Galway’s Daniel Cox and Daniel Peet of Cork in action during the minor final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

It was tough on Galway. They led by three points at half-time of normal time, 0-8 to 0-5, and had strong performers in forward duo Tom Culhane and Daniel Cox, both of whom featured in last year’s final defeat to Kerry.

The sides were level five times in the second half until that remarkable late exchange of goals which forced extra-time, a development that suited Cork best as it turned out.

CORK: C O’Leary; D Peet, N Lordan, J O’Shea; D Cashman (0-2), D Linehan, A Walsh Murphy; K Scannell, J Lawton; H Murphy, P Campbell (0-1), E Nash; M O’Neill (0-6, three frees), J Cahalane (1-1), C Corbett (1-7).

Subs: S Andrews for Peet (35 mins), N Gough for O’Shea (46), L Murphy (0-1) for Nash (51), R O’Donovan (1-2) for Cahalane (60). T O Donoghue for Walsh Murphy (69), Cahalane for Campbell (76), Nash for Scannell (78).

GALWAY: D Halleran; J McGrath, R King, L Tevnan; C Hernon, E Fiorentini, K O’Neill; J McLaughlin, D O’Flaherty; E Nolan, W Seoige, D Brady; N Grainger (0-2), T Culhane (0-10, seven frees), D Cox (1-2).

Subs: C Gallagher for O’Flaherty (52 mins), N Cunningham (2-0) for Grainger (56), D Kennedy for Nolan (56), J Webb for Hernon (57). M Colleran for Brady (65), A Naughton for Cox (77), D McNulty for O’Neill (77).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).