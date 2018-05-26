Antrim wait goes on as Down march on to Ulster semi-final

Antrim tactics backfire in Newry as Mournemen triumph
Down’s Kevin McKernan celebrates after scoring a goal in the Ulster SFC quarter-final against Antrim at Páirc Esler in Newry. Photograph: Jonathan Porter/Inpho

Down’s Kevin McKernan celebrates after scoring a goal in the Ulster SFC quarter-final against Antrim at Páirc Esler in Newry. Photograph: Jonathan Porter/Inpho

 

Down 1-18 Antrim 0-14

And so the wait goes on for another year for Antrim.

Down pressurised the visitors from the start by pushing two banks of attackers up on goalkeeper Chris Kerr’s kickout. This had two effects – when he went long they could not get past Down’s fireman midfielder Peter Turley who was in imperious form.

But when they attempted to go short, they were guilty of hideous mix-ups, one of which caused the goal on the stroke of half-time which all but ended the challenge of Antrim and led to the Newry crowd thinning out with other sporting contests in mind.

The Ulster Council must have heard the distinct sound of chickens coming home to roost when they consider their folly of hosting a match that clashed directly with the Champions League final.

To set it in some context, there were 16,500 at a fixture between these two in 2000, whereas the attendance this time was was 5,589.

With Niall McKeever and Ryan Murray as the only two forwards and an unwillingness to get up the field in support, they were never able to punch holes in the Down defence and never once looked as if they might trouble Marc Reid’s goal.

Down patiently held onto the ball and worked chances either through the overlap, with Caolan Mooney able to get behind the lines of defence, or else kicking scores from distance.

The game’s only goal came when a Kerr kickout wasn’t seized upon by corner back Niall Delargy. Shay Millar nipped in to gain possession, headed straight for goal but kept his cool to dish off to Kevin McKernan who slid a shot low into the net.

DOWN: M Reid; C Flanagan, B McArdle (0-1), A Doherty (0-2, frees); B O’Hagan, N McParland, C Mooney (0-1); P Turley, N Donnelly; K McKernan (1-1), C Maginn (0-2), S Millar (0-2); D O’Hare (0-7, five frees), C Harrison (0-1), R Millar.

Replacements: S Dornan (0-2) for K McKernan (h/t, bc), J Flynn for R Millar (51 mins), R McAleenan for C Flanagan, D McKibbin for C Mooney (both 56), C McGrady for C Harrison (60), N Madine for D O’Hare (67)

ANTRIM: C Kerr; P Healy, P Gallagher, N Delargy; K O’Boyle, R Johnston, J Laverty; P McAleer, N McKeever; M Sweeney, C Murray (0-2), R McCann; R Murray (0-4, one free), M Fitzpatrick (0-1), P McBride (0-4, two frees).

Replacements: C Duffin (0-1) for (h/t) P Gallagher; S Beatty for N McKeever, K Healy (0-2) for R McCann (both 50), D Lynch for J Laverty (56), O Eastwood for P McAleer (63), M McCarry for P Healy (70).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.