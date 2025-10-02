Kildare’s Daniel Flynn calls time on intercounty career at 31

Daniel Flynn has retired from intercounty football at the age of 31. Kildare GAA paid tribute to the Johnstownbridge forward, who earned three All Star nominations during a career that began in 2012.

“On behalf of Kildare GAA, we wish to sincerely thank Daniel Flynn for his outstanding service to Kildare GAA following his decision to step down from intercounty football,” ran a statement on the county website on Thursday morning.

“Daniel has been an integral part of the Kildare panel since 2012. He has been one of Kildare’s star players for over a decade. It is fair to say that Daniel has been extremely popular with supporters and his fellow players.

“He has had a distinguished career in the Lilywhite jersey, making his debut in 2013 and winning an under-21 Leinster championship in the same year and the Tailteann Cup in 2025. He was nominated for GAA All Star awards in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

“Daniel has always been known for his ability to produce a piece of magic that could light up any game. Who can ever forget that incredible goal he scored against Dublin in Croke Park in the Leinster Final in 2021!

“He will be greatly missed on the pitch by all those who support and follow Kildare GAA. One of life’s true gentlemen!

“We wish Daniel all the very best for the next chapter in his life.”

Regarded as one of the most conspicuous forward talents in the game because of his ability to run the ball at opposition defences and to take spectacular scores, he rounded off his time in a Kildare jersey by winning a Tailteann Cup medal in July, scoring a point as the county defeated Limerick in the final.”

Flynn signed a two-year contract with AFL club Port Adelaide in October 2013 after impressing scouts with his performances for Edenderry in the Hogan Cup in 2012 and then the Kildare under-21 and senior teams.

He was the first Irish rookie draft into the AFL from Tadhg Kennelly’s European combine in DCU but returned after just over a year.

His career coincided with Dublin’s 14-year reign in Leinster but he featured in a couple of Leinster finals and reached the last eight of the All-Ireland series with Kildare in 2018.