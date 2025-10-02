Appointment of new LGFA chief could add new layer of complexity to GAA integration plan

Outgoing LGFA CEO Helen O’Rourke presenting Dublin's Kate Sullivan with her player-of-the-match award after the Dubs' All-Ireland SFC quarter-final victory against Cork in July. Photograph:James Lawlor/Inpho

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) says it has no choice but to advertise for a new CEO despite the planned integration of all three Gaelic Games organisations into one.

The Steering Group on Integration (SGI) – chaired by Mary McAleese – has set a target of 2027 to amalgamate the organisations, but the process has encountered a couple of hurdles recently.

Helen O’Rourke announced last Wednesday that she was stepping down from her role as CEO with the LGFA. It has now also emerged that Camogie Association CEO Sinéad McNulty is to leave her role.

With the integration process involving the LGFA, Camogie Association and GAA at an advanced stage, the decision of CEOs from two of the three organisations to step down is hardly ideal.

O’Rourke, who oversaw a transformative period in the women’s game, will finish her 28-year tenure at the end of 2025. She is the longest serving CEO in Irish sport.

The LGFA has moved swiftly to start the process of replacing the Dubliner, with details of the job spec on the association’s website. A deadline for interested parties to apply has been set for 5pm on October 17th.

However, the length of contract has raised some eyebrows.

The job advertisement states: “This is a 5-year fixed term contract position commencing in January 2026.”

The leadership structure of the fully integrated GAA is one of several delicate issues to be worked out. The appointment of a new CEO for five years next January would appear to add another layer of complexity to that area.

However, as the LGFA currently operates as a standalone body, it says it must advertise for positions as such.

A spokesman for the LGFA said: “We’re currently in a transitional phase as we move towards integration but the LGFA remains a fully functioning governing body that requires its CEO. We must advertise for the role on that basis.”

Sinéad McNulty has announced she is leaving her role as Camogie Association CEO. File photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

One of the key responsibilities highlighted in the job advertisement also requires the new CEO to “work closely with the Gaelic Games organisations on the pathway towards integration”.

A core principle for integration agreed by the SGI is that all codes would be “equally represented on the management committee/executive”.

McNulty’s departure comes just one week after O’Rourke’s announcement.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as Ard Stiúrthóir of An Cumann Camógaíochta,” said McNulty, who was appointed in 2019.

“The last six years have been an incredible journey and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished together.

“To the entire camogie team, your passion, dedication and resilience have been the driving force behind our success. Thank you for your trust, commitment and hard work.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to have led such a brilliant and dedicated team and worked with amazing volunteers across the country and internationally.

“While this chapter is closing, I am excited to watch camogie continue to thrive. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for all of you.”